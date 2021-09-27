ProSomnus® Sleep Technologies Adds John Remmers, MD, to Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, the leader in patient-preferred medical devices for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced the appointment of Dr. John E. Remmers, MD, to their leadership team. This move underscores ProSomnus's commitment to accelerating the development of Oral Appliance Therapy as a safe, effective, and patient-preferred treatment option for the one billion people worldwide who suffer from OSA. Dr. Remmers will provide expert medical and strategic guidance on a range of initiatives, including research and development, regulatory clearances, company strategy, medical education, and clinical investigations.

"Millions of people around the world breathe better in their sleep thanks to the myriad contributions of Dr. John Remmers," noted Len Liptak, CEO. "John is a pioneer in the research, medical education, clinical practice and technologies integral to the diagnosis and management of OSA. ProSomnus is honored to work with John to further develop ProSomnus Oral Appliance Therapy devices as a leading treatment option."

"Joining ProSomnus is one of the greatest opportunities of my career. ProSomnus is already the leader in the digital manufacturing of oral appliances for sleep apnea, the company is now undertaking new approaches that will engage my expertise and background in the field. I look forward with great anticipation to partnering with ProSomnus to improve the treatment of sleep apnea," stated John E. Remmers, MD.

Dr. Remmers is a world-renowned expert in the field of snoring and sleep apnea, being the first researcher to elucidate the pathogenesis of sleep apnea and to demonstrate that sleep apnea is caused by an anatomical narrowing of the pharynx. As a recognized pioneer and innovator in sleep medicine, Dr. Remmers has invented products ranging from portable diagnostic sleep monitors to auto-titrating CPAP devices, including proactive algorithms to automatically adjust CPAP pressure based on patient need.

Dr. Remmers served two terms as the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Applied Physiology and has presented honorary research lectures to the American Thoracic Society, the American Physiological Society and American College of Chest Physicians. His research interests relate to the neurobiology of respiratory rhythmogenesis, chemoreception, and the pathophysiology of the control of breathing. Dr. Remmers has published over 100 peer-reviewed publications in the area of respiratory physiology. An accomplished physician, John founded the Foothills Medical Centre and Sleep Lab in Calgary and was clinical professor of internal medicine at the University of Calgary, where he is still actively involved with several programs.

Media Contact

Heather Whalen, VP Marketing Communications

HWhalen@ProSomnus.com

Related Images











Image 1: ProSomnus® EVO for Patient Preferred OSA Therapy.





ProSomnus EVO, the first OAT device to incorporate advanced materials, manufacturing robotics and artificial intelligence to advance the treatment of OSA.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment