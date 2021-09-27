Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 21 1115 - RIKV 22 0215

English Icelandic

Series RIKV 21 1115 RIKV 22 0215 ISIN IS0000033116 IS0000033256 Maturity Date 11/15/2021 02/15/2022 Auction Date 09/29/2021 09/29/2021 Settlement Date 10/01/2021 10/01/2021

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Laufey Ómarsdóttir, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9631.