Global Thulium Laser System Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Thulium Laser System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 5.5% between 2021 and 2026. The growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the lower hospitalization periods from the use of thulium lasers are the major drivers of the thulium laser system market.







Key Market Insights

Thulium lasers have been proven to have a lower risk of complications and smaller hospitalization periods compared to conventional procedures for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia

The growing number of anti-aging treatment involving the use of thulium lasers are expected to increase the demand for thulium lasers

The multispecialty hospitals segment is expected to hold the lion’s share of the thulium laser system market

The urology segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market owing to the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of benign prostatic hyperplasia and bladder cancer

ITC - International Technology Corporation, Jena Surgical, Lutronic, Quanta System, WON Technology, Olympus, ForTech, Lumenis, Boston Scientific Corporation, Richard Wolf, and OmniGuide Holdings, Inc., among others are the key players in the market





Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Dermatology Scar Removal

Urology Urolithiasis Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Multispecialty Hospitals

Urology Laser Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Research Institutions

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





