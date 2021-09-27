Agfa-Gevaert: Cancellation of treasury shares – regulated information

English Dutch





Mortsel, Belgium – September 27, 2021 – 5:40 p.m. CET

Notification pursuant to Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market

As a result of a decision of the Board of Directors, the company, by notarial deed dated September 27, 2021, cancelled a total of 2,959,298 treasury shares. This decision was taken in accordance with the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2020.

The new data concerning the company's shares and capital following this transaction is as follows:

Old number of outstanding shares: 165,754,306

Number of cancelled shares: 2,959,298

New number of outstanding shares (denominator): 162,795,008

Share capital: 186,794,611.00 Euro

Total number of voting rights: 162,795,008

Total number of voting securities: 162,795,008

Total number of shares without voting rights: 0

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2020, the Group realized a turnover of 1,709 million Euro.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communication

T +32 (0) 3 444 71 24

E viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Johan Jacobs

Corporate Press Relations Manager

T +32 (0)3/444 80 15

E johan.jacobs@agfa.com





Attachment