BOUYGUES: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 27/09/2021



﻿DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES



Disclosure of trading in own shares on 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 September 2021

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 20 September 2021 FR0000120503 115,000 35.2256886086957 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 21 September 2021 FR0000120503 60,000 35.651304 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 22 September 2021 FR0000120503 90,000 36.0923765555556 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 23 September 2021 FR0000120503 74,000 36.1858754054054 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 24 September 2021 FR0000120503 61,000 35.9179639344262 XPAR

Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021-09-27-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €380,759,842

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

