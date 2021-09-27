BOUYGUES: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 27/09/2021
Regulated Information
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 September 2021
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021
- Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|20 September 2021
|FR0000120503
|115,000
|35.2256886086957
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|21 September 2021
|FR0000120503
|60,000
|35.651304
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|22 September 2021
|FR0000120503
|90,000
|36.0923765555556
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|23 September 2021
|FR0000120503
|74,000
|36.1858754054054
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|24 September 2021
|FR0000120503
|61,000
|35.9179639344262
|XPAR
- Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021-09-27-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €380,759,842
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment