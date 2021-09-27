BOUYGUES: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 27/09/2021

﻿DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 September 2021
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

  1. Summary presentation
Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6320 September 2021FR0000120503115,00035.2256886086957XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6321 September 2021FR000012050360,00035.651304XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6322 September 2021FR000012050390,00036.0923765555556XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6323 September 2021FR000012050374,00036.1858754054054XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6324 September 2021FR000012050361,00035.9179639344262XPAR
  1. Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021-09-27-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €380,759,842
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

27 September 2021