The 4Less Group. Inc (OTCQB: FLES) Announces Availability of Initiation of Coverage Profile Report by WallStreet Research™

Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) announces a new Profile Report recently released and published by WallStreet Research™ (WSR), a top-ranked independent research firm with a history spanning over four decades. WallStreet Research™ is ranked Number One on the Google, Yahoo, and Bing search engines for both small and micro-cap research with a global following. The WSR Profile Report on The 4Less Group, Inc., together with additional information about WallStreet Research™, is available at www.WallStreetResearch.org. The WSR Profile Report highlights the Company’s recent accomplishments and growth plans for 2021 and beyond.

Mr. Alan Stone, CEO of WallStreet Research™ has stated: “We are pleased to commence initiation of WSR Profile coverage on The 4Less Group, Inc., a fast growing, vertically integrated, global auto parts sales and supply e-commerce company. The Company’s new website, www.AutoParts4Less.com now in beta testing, looks extremely promising and is positioned for rapid growth in 2021 and 2022. Our report includes analytics and metrics on how the company compares favorably to its industry competitors and highlights the growth trends in the online e-commerce industry within the automotive aftermarket sectors. Our research team includes three top ranked equity analysts.”

Highlights of the Report

The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) (the Company), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, owns and operates various e-commerce websites and functions efficiently as a retailer and distributor of auto and truck parts in the United States. Presently it offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com, Bumpers4LESS.com, and TruckBedCovers4LESS.com Websites.

The Company offers parts for over twenty-eight makes of vehicles and for over one hundred models. There are products for sixty-six subcategories including wheels, electronics, and interior parts.

The Company will be taking proactive measures to drive revenue growth, such as sourcing additional funding and reducing operating expenses. Once achieved, and assuming future capital raises are successful, the Company will be in a stronger position to grow its revenue streams and scale its business given the exceptionally large market size that they compete in. The Company has previously given guidance of revenues between $13-14 million for the current fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, and its revenues have grown by 28% in the first half of this current fiscal year.

About The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES)

The 4Less Group, Inc. (the “Company”) is an auto parts e-commerce retailer and distributor incorporated in Las Vegas, Nevada, listed on the OTCQB under symbol FLES. Originally selling aftermarket accessories products such as exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers and shocks. In late 2015, the Company began by selling suspension lift kits and other aftermarket parts under the name Lift Kits 4Less on established marketplaces such as eBay and Amazon. In 2016, the Company generated $2.4 million in topline sales. In November 2018, with topline sales increasing to approximately $8 million, the Company went through a reverse merger with The 4Less Group, Inc. and initially began trading on the OTC under the symbol (FLES). The Company has transitioned the majority of their sales from third party marketplaces with the funds received in the merger and via subsequent capital raises to their own e-commerce sites and is currently focused on the continued growth of LiftKits4Less.com and their automotive marketplace platform, AutoParts4Less.com, that is now in beta test.

Historically, the Company has specialized in e-commerce for aftermarket automobile parts market. Recently they have increased the number of parts sold on Liftkits4less.com from approximately 60,000 to over 200,000 with an expected few hundred thousand more to be made available on the site in the coming year. These parts typically come from third party manufacturers and are used to customize vehicles or increase their performance.

With the launch of their automotive marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com, the company expects to have available for sale millions of unique SKUs, not only for cars and trucks but also motorcycles, boats, powersports and more, as well as multiple sellers for most SKUs listed which in turn will provide customers with more options. The Company is developing best in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and various other services to the websites. Current marketing and branding strategy presently consist of strong SEO traffic, pay-per-click as well as sponsoring drivers in the NASCAR motor sports.

Additionally, as a platform business model, the AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect meaning as more sellers participate on the platform it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers.

Information on FLES can be found at www.the4lessgroup.com .

Disclaimer

