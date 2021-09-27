Cadence Aerospace Names Jeff M. Capponi as Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadence Aerospace , a provider of highly complex aerospace components and assemblies to commercial and defense customers, announces the appointment of Jeff M. Capponi as Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Cadence Aerospace, effective September 27, 2021. In his new role, Mr. Capponi reports directly to Olivier Jarrault, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace, and will be supported by Robert J. Saia, Senior Vice President, Business Development of Cadence Aerospace, along with the Company’s sales and marketing teams. With Centers of Excellence based in the U.S. and Mexico , Cadence Aerospace, backed by Arlington Capital Partners, serves the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms.



Mr. Capponi will lead the Company in managing brand awareness and developing promotional strategies—implementing campaigns designed to build alliances with customers, increase sales revenues and improve profitability. He joins Cadence Aerospace with more than 20 years of aerospace business development experience.

Most recently, Mr. Capponi served Senior PLC , an international engineering provider of high-technology components and systems for original equipment manufacturers in the worldwide aerospace, defense, land vehicle and power and energy markets. As Vice President of Business Development-Senior Structures Division for the company during 2013-2020, he managed business development across 10 operations in North America, Europe, Thailand, and Malaysia, working with major / Tier 1 domestic and international OEMs. Mr. Capponi also was Director of Business Development for Synchronous Aerospace (later acquired by PCC Aerostructures ), a custom fabricator of aircraft mechanical assemblies for commercial aerospace and defense markets. During 2010-2013, he oversaw business development activity for six of the company’s operations across North America, nurturing alliances and building revenues with key OEMs and Tier 1 customers including Boeing , Spirit AeroSystems , United Technologies Corporation , Lockheed Martin , and GKN Aerospace .

Mr. Capponi began his career at Aerospace Manufacturing Technologies, Inc . (AMT) in 1995, and for nearly 20 years, he held a number of roles of increasing responsibility at the company, which was later acquired by Senior PLC. As Marketing and Contracts Manager, he was responsible for all sales and marketing activity worldwide and also served as Sales and Contracts Manager, directing activities for the customer service department and soliciting higher-level opportunities. Much of his work during his tenure at AMT served to drive the company’s diversification and transition from a detail parts provider to supplier of integrated solutions such as subassemblies and kits for a variety of different aircraft.

Mr. Capponi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with minor in Sociology from Washington State University .

“Cadence Aerospace is excited to welcome Jeff Capponi as Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, and we look forward to his contributions as our teams continuously collaborate to identify and attract new business opportunities, while improving service levels with our customers all over the world,” said Olivier Jarrault, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace.

About Cadence Aerospace

Cadence Aerospace , a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, is a leading aerospace and defense industry supplier committed to achieving success with its business partners through active engagement, aligned manufacturing and sourcing strategies, and industry-leading capabilities. The Company’s Centers of Excellence , based in the U.S. and Mexico, produce machined parts, subassemblies, assemblies and repair and overhaul services for the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. With clearly defined products and services, complementary capabilities, positions on programs offering long-term growth, a balanced and global aerospace, commercial and defense portfolio, Cadence Aerospace offers outstanding quality and delivery at cost-competitive prices to aerospace and defense companies globally.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field.

