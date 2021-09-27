ColdQuanta Announces Speaker Lineup at Leading Quantum Conferences

Boulder, Colorado, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ColdQuanta, the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, today announced its lineup of speakers at upcoming quantum industry events. ColdQuanta’s CEO, CTO, President of Quantum Computing and other experts will share their insights on breakthrough quantum technologies and the emerging market for quantum computing, sensors and more.

September:

EmTech MIT

September 28-30, 2021

Speaker: Judith Olson, Head of Atomic Clock Division, Senior Physicist

Topic: Hyper-accurate positioning and breakthrough technologies

Quantum.Tech

September 30, 2021

Speaker: Paul Lipman, President of Quantum Computing

Topic: Keynote panel on “The Path To Commercialisation: Updates From Leading Processor Providers”

October:

USGIF GEOINT Symposium

October 5-8, 2021

Speakers: Laura Thomas, Senior Director of National Security and Judith Olson, Head of Atomic Clocks and Senior Physicist

Topic: Quantum Sensor Showdown - Intelligence Battle Royale

EPIC - EUROPEAN PHOTONICS INDUSTRY CONSORTIUM

October 6, 2021

Speakers: Colin Fitzgerald, Product Manager - Atomic Clocks and Trapped Ion Devices

Topic: Atomic Clocks and Network Synchronization

Quantum Investment Summit

October 12, 2021

Speaker: Scott Faris, CEO

Topic: Fireside Chat with Todd Stavish from SRI

IEEE Quantum Week 2021

October 18-22, 2021

Speaker: Dana Anderson CTO, Alex Tingle, Product Manager of Quantum Devices, Hannah North, R&D Engineer

Topic: Remotely Programmable Quantum Sensing and Simulation

Speaker: Denny Dahl, Director of Quantum Applications

Topic: Panel on Technical and Organizational Aspects of Developing Applications for Early Quantum Computers

Speaker: Mark Saffman, Chief Scientist for Quantum Information

Topic: Quantum Scale-up: What would it take to deliver truly useful quantum circuits

About ColdQuanta

ColdQuanta is the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, the most scalable, versatile, and commercially viable application of quantum. The company operates three lines of business - Quantum Computing, Quantum Research as a Service and ColdAtom Technologies. The Quantum Computing division will launch Hilbert 1.0, a cloud-based 100 qubit quantum computer, in late 2021. Quantum Research-as-a-Service supports the government and enterprises in developing quantum inertial sensing, radio frequency receivers, and networking technologies, including high precision clock prototypes, which will be available in late 2022. The ColdAtom Technologies division provides products for quantum computing companies and quantum lab environments. ColdQuanta will engage commercial customers across all three divisions in late 2021. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Madison, Wisconsin and Oxford, UK. Find out more at www.coldquanta.com.

The name ColdQuanta and the ColdQuanta logo are both registered trademarks of ColdQuanta, Inc.