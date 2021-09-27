ColdQuanta Announces Speaker Lineup at Leading Quantum Conferences

Boulder, Colorado, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ColdQuanta, the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, today announced its lineup of speakers at upcoming quantum industry events. ColdQuanta’s CEO, CTO, President of Quantum Computing and other experts will share their insights on breakthrough quantum technologies and the emerging market for quantum computing, sensors and more.
September:
September 28-30, 2021
Speaker: Judith Olson, Head of Atomic Clock Division, Senior Physicist
Topic: Hyper-accurate positioning and breakthrough technologies
September 30, 2021
Speaker: Paul Lipman, President of Quantum Computing
Topic: Keynote panel on “The Path To Commercialisation: Updates From Leading Processor Providers”
October:
October 5-8, 2021
Speakers: Laura Thomas, Senior Director of National Security and Judith Olson, Head of Atomic Clocks and Senior Physicist
Topic: Quantum Sensor Showdown - Intelligence Battle Royale
EPIC - EUROPEAN PHOTONICS INDUSTRY CONSORTIUM
October 6, 2021
Speakers: Colin Fitzgerald, Product Manager - Atomic Clocks and Trapped Ion Devices
Topic: Atomic Clocks and Network Synchronization
October 12, 2021
Speaker: Scott Faris, CEO
Topic: Fireside Chat with Todd Stavish from SRI
October 18-22, 2021
Speaker: Dana Anderson CTO, Alex Tingle, Product Manager of Quantum Devices, Hannah North, R&D Engineer
Topic: Remotely Programmable Quantum Sensing and Simulation
Speaker: Denny Dahl, Director of Quantum Applications
Topic: Panel on Technical and Organizational Aspects of Developing Applications for Early Quantum Computers
Speaker: Mark Saffman, Chief Scientist for Quantum Information
Topic: Quantum Scale-up: What would it take to deliver truly useful quantum circuits
About ColdQuanta
ColdQuanta is the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, the most scalable, versatile, and commercially viable application of quantum. The company operates three lines of business - Quantum Computing, Quantum Research as a Service and ColdAtom Technologies. The Quantum Computing division will launch Hilbert 1.0, a cloud-based 100 qubit quantum computer, in late 2021. Quantum Research-as-a-Service supports the government and enterprises in developing quantum inertial sensing, radio frequency receivers, and networking technologies, including high precision clock prototypes, which will be available in late 2022. The ColdAtom Technologies division provides products for quantum computing companies and quantum lab environments. ColdQuanta will engage commercial customers across all three divisions in late 2021. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Madison, Wisconsin and Oxford, UK. Find out more at www.coldquanta.com.
The name ColdQuanta and the ColdQuanta logo are both registered trademarks of ColdQuanta, Inc.