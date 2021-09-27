The Integrated Healthcare Association Announces Anna Lee Amarnath, MD, MPH, as General Manager of the Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) Program

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) today announced that Anna Lee Amarnath, M.D., MPH, has joined the organization as General Manager of its Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) Program. In this newly-created role, Dr. Amarnath leads, oversees, and manages the AMP Program, one of the nation’s largest performance measurement programs.



Dr. Amarnath joins IHA from the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), where she worked as Medical Program Consultant, Chief Medical Quality and Oversight, Managed Care. She brings to IHA an extensive understanding of Medi-Cal, California’s Medicaid program serving low-income individuals, as well as experience managing quality metrics, health policy, population health, and program development. She also has deep experience with quality and health equity data, analytics, and reporting. Dr. Amaranth has built relationships with diverse industry stakeholders, including state and federal legislators, California health plan leadership, and advocacy groups.

“Anna Lee is a perfect fit for this position – she has the clinical, performance measurement, and collaborative background that are mainstays of all IHA programs. At the same time, she has the depth of experience in Medi-Cal and with DHCS that are essential for where AMP is going and growing,” notes Dr. Jeff Rideout, IHA President and CEO.

As AMP General Manager, Dr. Amarnath is responsible for the program’s strategy, execution, and growth. She will oversee IHA’s new Encounter Data Governance Entity (EDGE) program and its recently awarded partnership with Onpoint Health Data supporting the State of California’s Healthcare Payments Database (HPD), overseen by the Department of Health Care Access and Information. She will also lead IHA’s Health Equity initiatives including its new Health Equity Advisory Committee of the Board.

Dr. Amarnath earned a medical degree and Master of Public Health from Tufts University and completed a family medicine residency at Swedish Medical Center. She then worked as a family medicine physician with obstetrics in Seattle before pursuing a fellowship in Quality, Safety, and Comparative Effectiveness Research Training from the University of California, Davis Medical Center.

About Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA)

Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) brings the healthcare community together to solve industry-wide challenges that stand in the way of high-value care. As a non-profit industry association, we use our decades of expertise, objective data, and unique role as a trusted facilitator to make the healthcare system work better for everyone. We provide insights that help the healthcare system continuously improve. We build new tools that simplify how the industry works together. And we provide a forum for cross-industry leaders – through our boards and programs – to have honest conversations that guide the future of healthcare.

