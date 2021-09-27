Global X Announces Name, Fee and Strategy Changes to Global X SuperDividend® Alternatives ETF (ALTY)

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has announced plans to make name, fee and strategy changes to the Global X SuperDividend® Alternatives ETF (ALTY). No action is required by current shareholders as a result of this change. These changes were previously communicated via a supplement to the Fund’s Summary Prospectus, Statutory Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information (“SAI”) as published on July 23, 2021.



THE FOLLOWING CHANGES ARE EFFECTIVE AS OF SEPTEMBER 28, 2021

Current Fund Name New Fund Name Global X SuperDividend® Alternatives ETF Global X Alternative Income ETF

The following changes will be made to the Fund’s fees and expenses:

Current Fund Fees and Expenses New Fund Fees and Expenses Management Fees 0.75% 0.50% Distribution and Service (12b-1) Fees None None Other Expenses 0.00% 0.00% Acquired Fund Fees and Expensesi 2.07% 0.00% Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses 2.82% 0.50%

In addition, as a result of a revision to the index methodology for the Fund’s underlying index, the Indxx SuperDividend® Alternatives Index, the Fund will undergo a strategy change as previously communicated.

i "Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses" sets forth the Fund's pro rata portion of the cumulative expenses charged by the exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, business development companies and other investment companies in which the Fund invests. These expenses are calculated based on the Fund's portfolio holdings during the prior fiscal period. The actual Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses will vary with changes in the allocations of the Fund's assets. Total annual fund operating expenses do not correlate with the ratios of expenses to average net assets reported in the financial highlights tables in the Fund’s Prospectus and in the Fund’s shareholder reports, which reflect the Fund’s operating expenses and do not include acquired fund fees and expenses.

ii Source: Global X, as of 9/22/21.

iii Source: Mirae Asset, as of March 2021.