Clean Group Sydney Explains the Importance of Gym Cleaning In Sydney

Sydney, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group, a Sydney-based premier gym cleaning agency, recently shared information about their gym cleaning services on the company’s official blog. One of the highlights of the article was the importance of gym cleaning in Sydney. The company CEO talks in detail about the cleaning practices followed by Sydney gyms and the importance of cleanliness of health facilities.

As one of the leading gym cleaning companies in Sydney, Clean Group has worked with many gyms and health clubs, catering to their day to day cleaning needs and providing help to keep the germs out of their premises. With a lot of customers exercising and sweating in your gym, it’s not difficult to imagine how it makes the perfect environment for germs and bacteria to flourish. In fact, a common gym bathroom can have over 1000 varieties of germs,” says Suji Siv, owner and CEO of Clean Group.

While it’s not possible for gym members to stop sweating as they work out, gym owners can still keep their premises clean and maintain a healthy environment by ensuring routine cleaning of their gyms.

“Routine cleaning plus disinfection is the best way to ensure all-round protection for your gym members.”

According to a research study, a gym can have a wide variety of bacteria and pathogens, including but not limited to, Staphylococcus aureus (golden staph), Influenza, Staphylococcus saprophyticus, Dermatophytosis, Salmonella, Rhinoviruses, and Sars Cov-2. All these viruses can spread through touch, which means members in a gym may unknowingly contribute to spreading the virus. Without proper and timely cleaning, these germs can spread throughout the premises and very fast.

Another study by a private website revealed surprising facts about how and where germs are mostly found in a gym. According to the study, the free weights in a gym were found to have 362 times more germs than a toilet seat, and the exercise bikes had almost 40 times more germs than a public restaurant plate/tray. Even more surprising thing is that many gym owners and users are not even aware of this.

Nevertheless, gym members do not usually worry about these things as they expect their gyms to maintain cleanliness on their premises. According to a survey by a leading health institute, more than 50% of gym members trusted their gyms to be free of germs. The same survey revealed that gyms that spent more on cleanliness and housekeeping also earned more and had a higher customer retention rate.

Gyms and health clubs are said to be sensitive premises, as they deal with human health. So, routine cleaning of such premises is more than just an option. It is the duty of every gym to provide a safe and germ-free environment for their clients and employees, even if they are not forced by the law to do so. Why? Clean Group’s CEO explains.

“Without regular cleaning, equipment and toilets/bathrooms in your gym will start accumulating germs. This happens very fast, given the statistics above. And before you know it, people in your gym will start falling sick. This is bad, both for your business and reputation. As more people fall sick, you’ll lose more customers. At the same time, your business reputation starts degrading, making you lose even more customers. Routine cleaning (daily, if possible) is highly recommended. And we also suggest occasional disinfection of machines, toilets, entry points, touchpoints and other high-traffic areas.”

Gyms and health businesses must understand the importance of cleaning their premises regularly before it’s too late. Also, proper laws and regulations must be introduced to make fitness centres maintain a requisite standard of cleanliness and hygiene on their premises.

Clean Group is a reputable commercial cleaning company in Sydney that provides gym cleaning, hospital cleaning, medical cleaning, office cleaning, and a range of other services to Sydney businesses. The company CEO has been in the cleaning business for over 20 years and has outstanding experience in providing custom solutions to meet the particular cleaning requirements and goals of customers. “For gyms and health clubs in Sydney, we provide both routine cleaning and in-depth cleaning (including disinfection) services to complete removal of germs from the premises.”

Gym owners and managers looking for the easiest & affordable way to keep their premises clean and safe can check out the Clean Group Sydney website, or contact them on the telephone or through email.

###

For more information about Clean Group Sydney, contact the company here:



Clean Group Sydney

Stephen Matthews

+61288598938

sales@cleangroup.email

50 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000