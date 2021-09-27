WOW Summit, the Biggest Blockchain Summit, and NFT Exhibition Will Take Place in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biggest Blockchain event in the Middle East, the World of WEB3 Summit, will take place on the 14-15th of October 2021, in one of the biggest cities of UAE and a new Blockchain hub of the Middle East, in Dubai.



WOW Summit will connect more than a thousand Blockchain leaders, developers, crypto traders, investors, influencers, major decision-makers, fund managers, VCs, angel investors, and CEOs of the biggest Blockchain companies and family offices in the iconic Atlantis, the Palm.

The major attraction of the event is also the first and the biggest NFT expo & auction, where more than a hundred NFT projects will be presented and the most famous NFT marketplaces will be holding an auction at once.

The World of Web3 Summit is gathering the global NFT ecosystem under one roof. Join an unforgettable NFT show.

Famous Blockchain visionaries and crypto leaders are going to speak at the stage of the conference. Among them are the following:

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO at Dubai Blockchain Center.

Henri Arslanian, PwC Crypto Leader and Partner, the former Chairman of the Fintech Association of Hong Kong, and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Hong Kong.

Stephen Stonberg, CEO at Bittrex Global.

Tone Vays, crypto content creator, crypto investors, Blockchain analyst.

Gordon Einstein, founder of CryptoLaw Partners, hybrid crypto-attorney, technologist, and enterprise strategist.

Davinchi Jeremie, senior software developer, CEO of Davinci Codes, Founder of Pandora’s wallet, and crypto influencer.

Carl Runefelt, the MoonCarl YouTube blogger, cryptocurrency analyst, and influencer.

Jake Skipp, entrepreneur and trader, famous YouTube Blogger.

The whole list of the speakers can be found at wowsummit.net

The main topics to be discussed at the summit:

Overview of the main NFT use cases

Latest updates about DEFi, DAOs, and dApps

Crypto asset management companies

Global crypto regulations, and others

Buy tickets here (http://bit.ly/wow_summit )

Media Contact

Brand: WOW Summit

E-Mail: info@wowsummit.net

Website: https://wowsummit.net/

SOURCE: WOW Summit