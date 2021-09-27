|
|Cegedim: Release of its 2021 Half-Year Financial Report
Boulogne-Billancourt, September 27, 2021
Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its Financial report for the 1st Half of 2021 is available free of charge in English and in French:
About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,300 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of close to €500 million in 2020.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr
Aude BALLEYDIER
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tél. : +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr
Jan Eryk UMIASTOWSKI
Cegedim
Chief Investment and
Investor Relations Officer
Tél. : +33 (0)1 49 09 33 36
janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com
Céline PARDO
suPR
Media Relations
Tél. : +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
cegedim@becoming-group.com
