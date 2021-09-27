Spine Wave Announces the Commercial Launch of the Salvo® 5.5/6.0mm Spine System

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spine Wave is pleased to announce the successful completion of its limited market release and subsequent launch of the Salvo® 5.5/6.0mm Spine System featuring Spine Wave’s advanced modular screw design. Spine Wave launched the Salvo® 4.75mm Spine System during late 2020 to address cortical bone trajectory and low-profile transpedicular procedures. Now, the Salvo® 5.5/6.0mm Spine System is available for procedures performed with 5.5mm and 6.0mm rods, which are the most often used for thoracolumbar spine fixation procedures. The Salvo® Spine System, now available with 4.75mm, 5.5mm and 6.0mm titanium and cobalt chromium rods, will substantially strengthen Spine Wave’s position in the thoracolumbar fixation market and complement the company’s broad portfolio of innovative spine fusion technologies.



The Salvo® 5.5/6.0mm Spine System addresses most thoracolumbar fixation procedures with an advanced modular screw design whereby the separate “tulip” and “shank” components of the screw can be assembled in-situ after surgical decompression or on the back table prior to implantation. This versatility can enhance visibility within the surgical field even with less invasive procedures. Surgeons appreciate the distinct audible and visual keys that make confirmation of proper screw assembly easy and reliable. The novel modular tensioned head prevents the tulip from “flopping”, which facilitates rod approximation into the screws. Taken together, these features can make thoracolumbar fixation procedures easier, faster, and safer. Hospitals also appreciate Salvo® Spine System’s modular design because it can provide a full complement of implant options with fewer cases and trays to process and keep on site, which may reduce their operating costs.

“The Salvo® Spine System is an excellent alternative for me because it has an intuitive design that is easy to use and is capable of addressing the wide range of conditions that I see in my practice” said Fred F. Mo, M.D., Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. “Salvo® Spine System’s modular screw design gives me options to improve access and visualization in challenging procedures and I use it with confidence because I can easily confirm its intraoperative assembly. The tensioned head feature can be very helpful, especially in complex procedures. I have not seen such capabilities in other modular designs.”

“Spine Wave’s project team, alongside our valued and esteemed surgeon advisors, have done an outstanding job with the Salvo® Spine System,” said Laine Mashburn, Spine Wave’s Executive Vice President, Global Marketing & Business Development. “They created an innovative technology platform and system that can make a real difference for surgeons, hospitals and their patients. Spine Wave will address other meaningful thoracolumbar fixation markets with continued development of the Salvo® Spine System and already has four additional system modules in development.”

Spine Wave is a leader in minimally invasive spine surgery and expandable interbody devices. In addition to Salvo® Spine System, Spine Wave offers a broad portfolio of advanced spine implant and biologic products.

