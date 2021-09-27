Day One Strategy Opens U.S. Office; Names D’Arcy King Managing Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Day One Strategy ( www.dayonestrategy.com ), a London-based healthcare strategic consulting and market research firm, announced the opening of its first U.S. office and the appointment of D’Arcy King, Ph.D., as Managing Partner to lead the consultancy through its next stage of growth.



King will usher in this new phase of expansion for Day One Strategy, drawing on her two decades’ experience leading complex engagements across the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotech sectors. “Day One Strategy’s focus is on helping the healthcare industry make better informed decisions through agile insights that today’s complex challenges require,” said King. “I am very excited to join such a dynamic team and to build on the company’s remarkable record of innovation combining technology and human intelligence to deliver measurable impact for our clients.”

Founding Partner, Abigail Stuart commented, “Our expansion into the US marketplace marks an exciting new era of advancement for our organization. We are delighted that D’Arcy is joining our team. Her passion for making a positive impact on people’s lives combined with her significant experience as an innovation leader in strategic planning, healthcare consulting and behavioral science support the company’s mission and will provide tremendous value to our clients.”

Prior to joining Day One Strategy, King spent more than two decades as a strategic planner and healthcare consultant for Omnicom, HAVAS and Ipsos, defining and implementing go-to-market, commercial, and launch strategies for numerous pharmaceutical, medical device, and health tech companies. A sought-after speaker, King’s recent speaking engagements include perspectives on the impact of COVID-19 on Health Care Provider engagement, psychosocial challenges faced by individuals living with chronic conditions, and the future of telehealth on practice dynamics and healthcare delivery.

King holds a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University and earned her Master’s and Ph.D. in Cognitive, Social and Developmental Psychology from The New School for Social Research. She serves as a faculty member for a large health system in the tri-state area and as a therapist working with individuals recently impacted by the pandemic.

Day One Strategy is a global strategic healthcare consultancy, combining technology and human intelligence to deliver accelerated insights that today’s complex healthcare challenges require.

We thrive on challenging the status quo with brave new thinking to generate rapid results and innovative insight-led solutions that support confident decision making and ultimately help to improve lives. For more information, visit www.dayonestrategy.com .

