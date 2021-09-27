Club Nova Receives Grant from SECU Foundation for New Mental Health Support Facility

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Club Nova, which provides services for individuals with severe and persistent mental illness, recently received a $350,000 capital grant from SECU Foundation for the construction of a much larger mental health support facility. The financial boost from SECU Foundation will help the Orange County non-profit close the funding gap for the 9,150 square foot facility, which will offer increased space for community programs, a career center, education, crisis intervention training, and other areas, to more than double the number of Club Nova participants being served daily and annually.



Club Nova has been serving the mental health needs of the community for over 30 years, promoting recovery, self-reliance, and friendship through programs of rehabilitation and community support. The organization is a member of Clubhouse International and is an evidence-based practice which works to reduce the number of individuals otherwise placed in high-cost, restrictive settings such as hospitals, emergency departments, and the criminal justice system. Comprehensive care services are provided at no cost to participants, including psychiatric, medical, social, financial, education, vocation, transportation, and housing. Club Nova currently serves an average of 45 individuals daily and 117 individuals annually.

Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director, remarked, “Club Nova is a community support center that offers hope – a place where individuals feel comfortable finding independence through meaningful relationships with family and friends, work, and education if desired. This organization has a dedicated and experienced staff working to provide critical support to people affected by serious mental illness. We are proud to help Club Nova expand their practice and provide greater access to mental health support services for North Carolina families and their loved ones.”

“We express our deepest gratitude to SECU Foundation for believing in Club Nova’s mission to provide hope and opportunities to individuals living with serious mental illness, helping them to lead meaningful lives of their choice in the community. This generous gift will allow Club Nova to complete its new, larger facility and more importantly, offer life-changing support to more people who need our comprehensive community-based approach,” said Karen Kincaid-Dunn, Club Nova Executive Director. “SECU Foundation is a bright star in our constellation.”

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 84 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.6 million members through 273 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

