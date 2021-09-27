Texas Regional Bank to Open New Location in Houston - Memorial City

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Regional Bank (TRB) is pleased to announce a major expansion into the Houston market with a banking center located at 9821 Katy Freeway, Suite 101, Houston, TX 77024. In Houston, TRB found two bankers who fit with the bank's organization and culture, Gregg Booth and Lewis Gissel. They will be responsible for growing and developing opportunities and TRB's presence in Houston.

Booth and Gissel worked together previously at Texas Commerce Bank in Houston, where they supported the banking needs of family-owned businesses in the finance franchise industry. Gissel said of Booth, "I have known Gregg for many years, and we bring different strengths and skill sets that will complement TRB's vision for the Houston market."

Gregg Booth is a 29-year veteran in banking. He has 23 years of experience working in the corporate banking side of the franchise industry. He has led national marketing and financing efforts that assisted franchisees, from single-store operators to multi-store / multi-branded distributorships. Most recently, Booth served as a Regional President and Advisory Director for community banking in his South Texas hometown. Booth feels his career has prepared him to lead TRB's community style banking movement into Houston. "I look forward to utilizing my skills and service to meet the needs of the greater Houston area," he said. "TRB has been successful in the communities it serves, and I think Houston will benefit from our style of banking."

Lewis Gissel is a 25-year veteran in the Houston banking community. Prior to joining TRB, Gissel worked for large, institutional banks where he focused primarily on solution-based banking relationships for both middle market companies and corporate organizations. His banking knowledge and industry experience includes healthcare, non-profit, commercial / industrial, public finance, and real estate development. "I'm excited to establish and grow our presence in Houston," he said.

TRB's expansion into Houston is an exciting part of an intentional strategy for the fast-growing organization. Michael Scaief, Chairman of the Board and CEO of TRB, said of the expansion, "Our move into Houston perfectly aligns with our vision of 'banking Texas one relationship at a time.'" TRB looks forward to creating lasting relationships with the customers at the new Houston location.

