Leading Asian food delivery service Fantuan announces English version in Ontario and British Columbia

Vancouver, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food delivery app Fantuan Delivery has announced the launch of an English language version of its massively popular food delivery service, kicking off support for English-language customers in Ontario and BC.

Fantuan marked YoY growth in 2020 of close to 400 per cent, and is on track for similar rapid growth in 2021. The company’s recent launch of an English version builds upon the company being the leading Asian food delivery app in North America and it is now operating in more than 40 cities, including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more.

“Fantuan is proudly celebrating our 7th birthday this month,” noted Fantuan co-founder Yaofei Feng. “To mark the special occasion, we have launched our brand-new English app, and we are also offering some incredible deals on our app that foodies of all stripes will love. We are looking forward to another great year ahead.”

Fantuan was founded in British Columbia in 2014 and has grown into the largest Asian food delivery platform in North America. A true Canadian startup story, Fantuan now employs more than 500 people in North America, with over 8,700 drivers, and the company is only getting started. With a mission of “life made easier,” the company is now expanding aggressively into the English-language market, and hopes to build more bridges between cultures and people in North America. Download the New English Fantuan App on: Google Play, the Apple Store, and on the Huawei app store.

Attachment