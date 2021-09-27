Neurobiology and Applied Music Student Receives SBB Research Group STEM Scholarship

Chicago, IL, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBB Research Group, a Chicago-based investment management firm, has named Brianna Desharnais as the latest recipient of its STEM scholarship program. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning, primarily through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).





Brianna Desharnais is a senior at Simmons University studying Neurobiology and Applied Music. In high school, she developed a 3D printed shunt as a less expensive alternative to treat hydrocephalus. In college, she extended this work by applying an antimicrobial polymer to the shunt to reduce the risk of infection for patients, and she aspires to be a physician with a focus on public health research.

“Brianna’s passion for innovation in healthcare is extraordinary,” said Matt Aven, SBB Research Group’s COO. “We are proud to support her education and dedication to improving the quality and affordability of medical technologies.”

To be eligible for the SBB Research Group STEM Scholarship, applicants must be full-time students pursuing a STEM degree, maintain a 3.5-grade point average or higher, and complete a 500-word essay on their STEM experience and how they would use STEM principles to benefit the world. Please visit sbbscholarship.org to apply.

About SBB Research Group



SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

In addition to its scholarship program, the firm has been supporting the community with a monthly grant program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Any 501(c)(3) organization is encouraged to apply.

