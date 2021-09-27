Proactive news headlines including Endexx, Talon Metals, Klondike Gold, Aurania Resources and New Oroperu

New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- TNR Gold Corp says Mariana lithium project in Argentina advancing towards construction click here
- Pacific Empire Minerals inks deal to sell its Stars copper project stake in British Columbia click here
- AIM ImmunoTech files provisional patent for Ampligen as a potential early-onset intranasal therapy click here
- CleanSpark transitions all of its bitcoin mining power to Foundry USA Pool click here
- Endexx and DJ Khaled bringing BLESSWELL line of CBD products to unique grooming event in Chicago click here
- Talon Metals secures 51% ownership of Tamarack Nickel project in Minnesota six months ahead of schedule click here
- Empower Clinics and SoLVBL Solutions pen deal for data security program click here
- Co-Diagnostics to introduce its upcoming at-home and point-of-care PCR device at the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo click here
- Gevo awarded US patent to convert ethanol and bio-based alcohols into drop-in diesel and jet fuel products click here
- Aurania Resources intersects “significant” silver-zinc mineralization at its Lost Cities-Cutucu project in Ecuador click here
- Klondike Gold says drilling in Yukon has extended Lone Star Zone mineralization 250 metres east click here
- New Oroperu Resources receives surface land rights on the Tres Cruces property in Peru ahead of First Light Capital merger click here
- PowerTap completes engineering design of Gen3 hydrogen dispensing unit; starts to prepare for manufacturing a prototype click here
- MedX Health and partner to run pilot program for its DermSecure Screening Platform in Italy click here
- LeanLife Health announces appointment of Anis Barakat as its chief executive officer, replacing Stan Lis click here
- Fobi AI inks US$3.2M deal to acquire online coupon platform Qples click here
- GoviEx releases positive results from a drill campaign at its Mutanga project in Zambia click here
- BetterLife Pharma applies for patent protection for new 2-bromo-LSD compositions, including TD-0148A click here
- PyroGenesis Canada says new US patent issued for plasma torch system; new CFO appointed click here
- Trust Stamp wins $3.9M contract from the US Department of Homeland Security click here
- Else Nutrition develops wide range of Canada-compliant products which are set to launch in the first quarter of 2022 click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com