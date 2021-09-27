Associa Community Management Corporation Hires Hilary Bradley as Business Development Director

Chantilly, VA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) announces Hilary Bradley as the new business development director.

Ms. Bradley joins Associa with more than 25 years of sales, marketing, account management, and strategic planning experience. As an account manager for a construction and property services company, she gained exposure to condominium and homeowners associations. In previous roles, she has led property sponsorship and representation, marketing and strategic consulting, and merchandising and event ownership. Former clients include Audi, Office Depot, Pepsi, Mazda, Coors, Dr. Pepper, Frito Lay, IBM, and more.

Ms. Bradley is also the founder of her own marketing and event agency that provides strategy, implementation, and project management to support organizations in their marketing, promotions, networking, social media, and branding goals.

“We are so excited to have Hilary join our team as we continue to expand our client acquisition efforts,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “Her experience in business strategy and client services across multiple industries is highly valuable, as is her demonstrated skill for innovation and building strong customer relationships.”

Ms. Bradley is a graduate of the University of Maryland, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in retail marketing.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment