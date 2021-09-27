Beer Institute Honors Bill Hackett with Jeff Becker Beer Industry Service Award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute awarded Bill Hackett, former executive vice president and chairman at Constellation Brands Beer Division, with the 2021 Jeff Becker Beer Industry Service Award for his leadership and dedication to the beer industry and America’s beer drinkers.

The Beer Institute presented Bill with the award as part of its Annual Membership Meeting in Washington, D.C.

“Bill is one of the cornerstones of the American beer industry. His vision, creativity, and commitment to building beer occasions are key reasons why our nation’s brewers and beer importers are thriving today,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “After a lifetime of dedication and service, I hope Bill finds his beach, knowing that he left the beer industry stronger than how he found it.”

“Bill Hackett has spent decades as an advocate for the beer business and the people who make up this vibrant industry,” said Paul Hetterich, executive vice president, Constellation Brands Beer Division. “While his legacy is often hard to articulate, those who knew him and worked with him understand the imprint he left on our people, partners, brands, and business. On behalf of Constellation Brands and all that Bill has done for our organization, we thank the Beer Institute for this fitting tribute.”

“Congratulations Bill on being recognized for this year’s Jeff Becker Beer Industry Service Award. You are certainly deserving based on your long and successful 44-year career. You are a role model to all those who will follow you in this industry. Your hard work and dedication are a testament to the importance of industry and government working together for the good of this country,” said Representative Mark Amodei (NV-02).

“I will always remember Bill as a champion for ensuring responsible alcohol consumption, especially for young people of legal drinking age,” said Representative Danny Davis (IL-7). “Bill has been a tremendous asset to the U.S. beer industry, and it has been my pleasure to know him and work with him.”

Bill began his career in the beer industry in 1976, working in distributor sales management for Pabst. He joined the company in 1984 as national sales manager of Barton Beers. He assumed additional responsibilities as the business and portfolio grew through the 1980s. In 1993, Bill was named president of Barton Beers, which later became Crown Imports, until 2013. In 2013, he became president of Constellation Brands, Beer Division, and he served as both president and chairman until his retirement in February 2019. Bill served on the Beer Institute’s Voting Board for more than a decade during his tenure at Constellation Brands.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.