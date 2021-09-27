Free Workshop for College Students: Land and Succeed in Virtual Internships

Kansas City, MO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When internship opportunities across the nation dropped by 49% last year, The DeBruce Foundation launched the national vShips initiative to assist employers and employees in a pivot to virtual internships and to make the most of these early career opportunities.

On Friday, October 8th, the Foundation will host a virtual interactive workshop on the Remo platform for college students on virtual internships. This event will help to provide college students with skills and techniques in order to stand out as applicants and succeed once placed as virtual interns. By the end of the workshop, college students will have an updated resume, updated LinkedIn account, their top Agilities identified, accounts to apply for vShip opportunities, a drawing of their career future, and new professional contacts. There will be chances to win Amazon gift card door prizes during the event!

WHAT: Free Half-Day Virtual Workshop for College Students on Virtual Internships WHO: Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and COO, The DeBruce Foundation

Patti Dobrowolski, Founder, Up Your Creative Genius

Jeffrey Moss and Kristin Schrader, Parker Dewey

Members of The DeBruce Foundation Career Corps

Various employer representatives including US Engineering, Evergy, the Kansas Board of Regents, and more! WHEN: 10:00AM—2:00PM CDT, Friday, October 8, 2021 WHERE: Virtual conference link will be sent to registrants in advance; workshop will be hosted on the Remo platform RSVP: Registration is required. RSVP here by Oct 6:

https://debruce.org/fall-2021-vships-workshop/

ABOUT THE DEBRUCE FOUNDATION

The DeBruce Foundation is a national foundation whose mission is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. The Foundation is committed to helping individuals unlock their potential and find career pathways. By developing solutions such as the Agile Work Profiler, we change how people pursue careers. By partnering strategically, we increase experiences and exposure to widen career opportunities, starting with youth and working across the lifespan. For more information, visit www.DeBruce.org.

