No Barriers Summit 2021 Impacts Millions

Fort Collins, CO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first-ever hybrid No Barriers USA 2021 Summit far exceeded the goals and expectations of the organizers with 110 media impressions, 6,200 virtual attendees and 7.8 million livestream views representing all 50 states and 52 countries. This year’s Summit was also the most diverse in terms of attendees and presenters and 100% accessible, with presentations in ASL, English and Spanish.

The life-changing three-day event began with a hike called What’s Your Everest, led by Erik Weihenmayer, the first blind man to reach the summit of Mount Everest. A total of 350 hikers included 14 people in wheelchairs; 24 veterans, 13 people who were blind/visually impaired, and others who had physical or health challenges.

Whether you have a disability, are faced with discrimination, have lost a loved one, or are struggling with illness, the No Barriers Summit helps people find opportunities, even in the midst of adversity. The multi-day event challenges people to redefine what's possible as they embrace the spirit of the No Barriers motto, "What's Within You Is Stronger Than What's In Your Way."

The impact of the hike and Summit goes far beyond the numbers. Many people emerged from the weekend with new personal goals while others experienced profound revelations. As an example: one of the most remarkable aspects of the What’s Your Everest hike are the Rope Teams, who assist those who are impaired to reach the top of the Arapahoe Basin in Colorado. Amy, a young veteran recovering from major surgery, participated in the hike and watched a team led by Gretchen Evans - a No Barriers Ambassador and the most decorated female Army veteran in U.S. history - push and pull a 150 pound chair and it's occupant to the top. Amy knew in an instant that she had to help, so she placed her hand on Gretchen's back for support and was immediately filled with a sense of power and purpose. Amy said "I learned in that moment that it's never just about you. I knew why I was there. I knew right then that we are always meant to be here for each other."

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/RNHd9XvbDiw

PHOTO GALLERY: flickr.com/nobarriersusa

B-ROLL PACKAGE: https://www.dropbox.com/s/i9xbrguuahk75zr/WYE_2021_BROLL_Package_Prores422LT_1920x1080.mov?dl=0

Photo and video credit: Didrick Johnck

About No Barriers

Launched in 2003, No Barriers empowers people of all walks of life to overcome obstacles, live a life of purpose, and give back to the world, all through our ground-breaking curriculum, the No Barriers Life. What’s Within You Is Stronger Than What’s In Your Way. This statement lies at the heart of our organization. Whether in our personal lives, at work, or in our communities, we all face challenges that can prevent us from reaching our full potential. we believe that what’s within you is stronger than what’s in your way. Learn more about No Barriers at NoBarriersUSA.org.