Opus One Gold Corp Retains Market Making Services

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the “Company” or “Opus One”) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained the market making services of Integral Wealth Securities Ltd. ("Integral") to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company posted for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”).

The market-making service will be undertaken by Integral in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX-V and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay Integral a fee of seven thousand five hundred dollars ($7,500) per month for a period of 3 months. The agreement between the Company and Integral may be terminated at any time by the Company or Integral. The Company and Integral act at arm’s length, and Integral has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fee paid by the Company to Integral is for services only.

Integral Wealth Securities Ltd.

Integral is a full-service securities dealer engaged in wealth management, market making and investment banking. We serve our clients from offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Vancouver, Kitchener-Waterloo, Burlington, Sydney and Nanaimo.

Opus One Gold Corp

Opus One Gold Corp is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in Val-d'Or, Matagami and Chibougamau areas.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

For more information, please contact:

Louis Morin

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel.: (514) 591-3988





Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA

President, Chief Financial Officer & Director

Tel: (902) 826-1579

info@OpusOneGold.com

Visit Opus One’s website: www.OpusOneGold.com