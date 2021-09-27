Al Hartman CEO of Hartman Companies Honored with The Patriot Award

Houston, TX, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Al Hartman, CEO & President of Hartman Income REIT Management Inc. (Hartman), has been honored with The Patriot Award for employer support of an active Nation Guard member. Ben Veler, an active member of the Nation Guard and employee of Hartman recognized Al Hartman for the continued support extended to him following his third activation in one year.



The Patriot Award can be awarded to individual supervisors or leaders by a guardsman or reservist employee. The award reflects the efforts made by the employer for offering a wide range of schedule-flexibility, time-off, or permitting leaves of absences when needed.



Ben Veler, a pre-sales commercial real estate leasing agent for Hartman, presented Al Hartman with the award during a recent companywide meeting. He shared, “It is easy for employers to claim that they are patriotic and veteran friendly businesses, but the Hartman Companies truly live up to it. Our leader, Al Hartman, has had my back every step of the way working at his company. Being in the National Guard and having to leave on short and sudden notice is not easy for a company to plan for or react to. From leaving for the COVID-19 response ordered by Governor Abbot, to the nationwide riots, then the opportunity for Ranger school - the kindness, understanding, and national pride Mr. Hartman has displayed continues to inspire me.”



The Award is a distinguished honor for any American who receives it. It differentiates them as an individual dedicated to selflessly helping others, while prioritizing the protection of our country’s freedom and safety.



“I feel truly blessed to have this award bestowed to me. Ben is a valuable member of our team, but more importantly an esteemed servant to our country. He has shown grit and perseverance through the many activations he’s received, and we are delighted to support him as he serves important assignments in the Nation Guard.”



To learn more about Al Hartman and employment opportunities at the Hartman Companies, please visit Hartman Careers. Hartman is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against otherwise qualified applicants on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, age, sex, marital status, national origin, disability or handicap, or veteran status.

