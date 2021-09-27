Natus Medical Awarded Key New Government Contract

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, is pleased to announce the award of a 5-year contract to include Natus Patient Monitoring and Capital Equipment (PMCE) in the electronic catalog (ECAT). The PMCE contract is pre-established and pre-vetted by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) as a source for medical equipment and acts as a preferred purchasing source for United States government healthcare systems. ECAT, as an on-line ordering, distribution and payment solution facilitates over $1B in purchase activity annually.



The PMCE contract and ECAT integration will now provide easier access for the Department of Defense (DoD) and Veterans Affairs (VA) health systems to purchase many products across the Natus portfolio, including neurodiagnostic, audiology and newborn care equipment and supplies. The initial 5-year contract term also includes an additional 5-year extension option.

“We are excited to achieve this important milestone,” says Jonathan Kennedy, Natus CEO. “This agreement and Natus inclusion in the electronic catalog solution will dramatically improve the transaction process, making it easier for us to partner with government healthcare systems and provide our innovative solutions to the United States veteran and active-duty military patients in need.”

