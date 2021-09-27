Cobalt Continues Its Mission to Deliver “the next great ride” with the Introduction of the Versatile New R4 Sterndrive

NEODESHA, Kan., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the day boating needs of discriminating boaters, premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats has announced the introduction of its all-new R4 Sterndrive, a family-sized sport runabout incorporating sleek lines, clean handling, excellent performance, and a range of luxury appointments.



“Developed to meet the typical needs of day-boater families, the R4 Sterndrive incorporates Cobalt’s most popular propulsion systems and boasts the classic Cobalt interior configuration and rear swim platform. Power comes from either a standard 300-hp Volvo engine or an array of Volvo and Mercruiser options that can generate up to 430 hp. Other standard features include a 6-speaker audio system with AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth and an iPod/USB/MP3 port, such interior appointments as a dual Garmin glass cockpit, gloss black switch panels with illuminated switches, accessory and USB power plugs, a depth and water-temp package, removable aft, cockpit and bow carpet, walk-through bow door, aft sunpad folding backrest, a flip-backrest passenger seat and a Delmar captain’s chair. Standard exterior amenities include an anchor locker, stainless bow scuff plate, ski pylon and a swim platform with flip-down swim step.

Options are plentiful, from engine, cockpit and audio system upgrades to active trim, satellite radio, a removable cooler, LED interior lighting, a dinette table, air compressor, sea grass and Soft-Trac floor covering, an electric helm seat and an array of aluminum towers, covers, wake-board racks and shades – even a transom shower. Other convenience options include a folding tower with fore and aft Bimini, electrically powered tower actuators and a rotating sunshade.

The R4 Sterndrive features a 24’ 3” LOA and an 8’ 6” beam, with a dry weight of 5,530 lb. It can accommodate up to 13 passengers and 2,100 lb. of total weight, and it elevates the boating experience with Cobalt’s trademark combination of performance, comfort, reliability, and luxury appointments.

“The innovative new R4 Sterndrive expands the runabout experience with its wide range of lifestyle options,” said Jason Turner, Vice President of Product Development, Engineering & Operations. “Adding this accessible new model to our popular R Series of luxury day boats gives family boaters a new way to find their very own next great ride,” he added.

Currently entering production, the Cobalt R4 Sterndrive is available for order through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt :

Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45255afc-505f-4f69-b5eb-0de3f2c75834