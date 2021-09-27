Media Alert: Top Performers Join Forces with American Indian College Fund for Free Online Indigenous Peoples Day Concert

Denver, Colo., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark your calendars! The American Indian College Fund is hosting a free streaming concert to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. MDT. The event will feature performances by Native entertainers and artists allied with Native causes from across the nation.

Performances and stories from students and performing artists will include Pink Martini, Portugal. The Man, Martha Redbone, Brooke Simpson, Indigo Girls, Sarah McLachlan, Frank Waln, The Ghost of Paul Revere, Jewel, and Nathaniel Rateliff. Special guests will include Robbie Robertson, Tea Leoni, Mandy Patinkin/Kathryn Grody, and Ziggy Marley. We will also hear from non-Indigenous friends and allies who create shared spaces and opportunities where Native perspectives are welcomed, heard, and valued, to create greater visibility and inclusion for Native people.

Native students over the years have continually shared that one of the biggest challenges in their education and in their lives is that they do not feel that Native people are seen or heard. The American Indian College Fund believes education is the answer to creating better opportunities for Native people through access to a higher education. But it also knows that the world is not just or kind to Native American graduates. The College Fund is working to create a nation where Native people are visible, their voices are heard, and their contributions are valued.

To see a full list of performers and to register for the free event, please visit https://collegefund.org/indigebration/.

About the American Indian College Fund — About the American Indian College Fund —The American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 32 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer" and provided $15.5 million in scholarships and other direct student support to American Indian students in 2020-21. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $259 million in scholarships, program, and community support. The College Fund also supports a variety of academic and support programs at the nation’s 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators and is one of the nation’s top 100 charities named to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.

Journalists: Raye Zaragoza and Samantha Crain are available for media interviews. Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam and Jewel are available for media interviews on a case-by-case basis.

