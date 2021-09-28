Melbourne, Australia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you confused about the property market? Well you’re definitely not alone. There’s always been so many variables to consider, but in light of the current pandemic there have been many conflicting viewpoints being voiced. Hyperinflation, low interest rates, boom or bubble, these often used terms are enough to make anyone’s head spin. Thankfully though there are experts in this area with the experience and knowledge to advise us on how to best approach the property market. One of Australia’s most trusted property experts is Bluestone Property Corporation.



Bluestone Property Corporation – Here to Help You Handle the Property Market Throughout the Pandemic

Founded by James Anderson, Melbourne-based Bluestone Property Corporation consists of a team of property professionals here to ensure your next real-estate investment is not only a smart move, but the right move. Having previously worked alongside some of Melbourne’s top-performing teams in the commercial, investment and luxury residential real estate markets, James identified a much-needed gap in the market for property investors. “There is never going to be a ‘right time’ in the market to buy,” says James. “What those looking to buy or invest need to do is not wait out the current situation, but take the time to understand the impact it is having on the property market. That is where we come in.”

Bluestone is essentially a 'one-stop shop' for first homebuyers or the more season investor. Tailoring their extensive market research into personalised property consulting services, James and his team are well-placed to help you achieve your property goals. Building an extensive network of both developers and builders Australia-wide, Bluestone assists clients through the entire process of purchasing house and land packages or brand-new apartments and townhouses.

Bluestone's process has been created to benefit their clients, as all finance, legal, accounting services, etc. are provided by respective industry professionals they work with. “Our aim at Bluestone is to keep our clients well-informed throughout the entire process,” James says. “We want to give them the confidence that comes with the knowledge of being able to choose the right property for them, not the right investment according to everyone else.” Bluestone's investment services also allow their clients to continue building their property portfolio through the generation and utilization of equity in their investment properties.

Although young, James has made quite the name for himself across the industry. With a reputation built on high levels of integrity and tenacious customer service, Bluestone Property Corporation is one of the best teams of property experts to help you navigate the property market during uncertain times. If you would like to learn more about what Bluestone can do for you, get in touch with the team here.

Name: James Anderson

Company: Bluestone PC

Website: www.bluestonepc.com.au

Email: james@bluestonepc.com.au

Phone: +61 478 716 033

Address: Melbourne, Australia







