Luv Ur Skin Releases New Skincare Products for Teens and Tweens

New York, NY , Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luv Ur Skin is thrilled to announce that they have added new skincare products to their range for teens and tweens. The booster face serum and the energising face mist are the latest additions to the catalog. Young een skin can be very sensitive and most skin problems arise at this age. One of the main reasons is hormones followed by stress at school, extra-curricular activities, their social life, dancing or sports, and so on. Tweens too are exposed to a lot of stress that comes with work and their personal life. Izzi, the founder of Luv Ur Skin advises teens and tweens to have a healthy skincare routine and address skin issues from the very beginning itself. Her products are carefully developed to address the most common skin problems and help users have soft, healthy, clean and clear skin.

Izzi’s product range is all about helping young girls and boys have a healthy lifestyle and skincare routine. The products also encourage them to take care of their body and skin while being pampered with some of the best products. The all-new Booster Face Serum at $16.85 is an absolute miracle comprising Vitamin E, Gotu Kola, and Plantolin which is a native plant extract of Australia. This extract is scientifically proven to have incredible properties that reduce skin irritation and redness to soothe and calm, which promotes natural skin wound healing, helping restore and renew skin cells naturally, to promote naturally healthy skin, while being safe and effective for all skin types. The serum is designed to minimize the damage from skin irritations and blemishes. It also prevents scarring and evens out skin tone.

The Energising Face Mist at $14.25 is yet another amazing addition to the Luv Ur Skin catalog. Made up of rosewater, chamomile, and Plantolin, the mist soothes, calms, and rejuvenates dehydrated and weary skin; and contributes towards a radiant and glowing complexion. The spray can be used on the face and neck whenever one needs to refresh the skin. When sprayed before moisturizing the skin, the skin benefits from an extra burst of hydration. And to enhance the overall look, one can also spray the energising face mist after makeup. Chamomile is one of the major ingredients in the spray mist. This ingredient is known for its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-irritant properties. It also helps active acne breakout by reducing bacteria forming up on the skin due to acne. Rosewater is another main ingredient that can balance the natural oils in the skin, smoothens, tightens, and reduces large pores.

The website also offers useful information on various topics regarding skincare and the benefits of certain ingredients to help teens and tweens become more educated about what they need to maintain healthy skin. “Loving these face wash, pure bamboo face scrub and face moisturizer” says one happy teen user. Apart from skin and body care products, LUS also offers spa products, lip care, nail polishes, and gift packs for the upcoming holiday season. The LUS accessories such as headbands, wash towels, facial brushes, etc. also make excellent gifts.

About Luv Ur Skin

Luv Ur Skin is an Australian made natural skincare brand founded by teen boss Izzi. The skincare products are created exclusively for teens and tweens. All the products are made using select natural ingredients and plant extracts.

