Pam Klim Personal Health/Wellness Coach – Fitness DNA Testing Program Launched

This health and wellness coaching expert has designed her latest training classes from a comprehensive perspective that covers the physical and psychological aspects of achieving optimal wellness.



These classes have been released to help interested clients achieve optimal outcomes, both in body composition and overall health and wellness.

The services that Pam Klim provides can have many benefits for clients. Fitness developed through regular exercise can help with insulin levels, reduce one’s risk of disease, improve one’s mood and mental health, enhance longevity, improve one’s physique, and strengthen the muscles, bones, and cardiovascular system. Good nutrition can also improve longevity and one’s overall health.

Pam’s training on nutrition is called IDNutrition. Clients can take a complimentary health assessment that covers personal, dietary, lifestyle, physical, medical, and genetic factors that affect personal nutrition. The results are cross-referenced with thousands of peer-reviewed studies to match the client with the best nutrients for his or her personal profile.

The platform also includes many helpful videos on the psychology and practical aspects of fitness. Clients can learn tips for success when beginning a fitness program, how to maximize their efforts in the gym, how to handle daily fatigue, and what the five pillars of wellness are. They can also gain inspiration from other clients’ wellness journey success stories.

Pam Klim also shares simple, affordable, and nutritious recipes based on whole foods that will help clients reach their physique goals while improving their overall health, without having to sacrifice pleasure at mealtime. Consuming more vegetables is important to improving the quality of one’s diet, and Pam offers enjoyable ways to do this, such as roasting vegetables and flavoring them with spices.

Fit & Fabulous Lifestyle with Pam Klim provides carefully personalized wellness plans for each client to help them achieve their health and fitness goals. These plans are developed within a holistic perspective that considers exercise, sleep quality, nutrition, and stress management. One will also learn about the relationship between their genetic makeup and their capability to lose or maintain weight.

