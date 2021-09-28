CGG: Sercel Awarded Major Seismic Equipment Contract in North Africa

English French

Sercel Awarded Major Seismic Equipment Contract

in North Africa

PARIS, France – September 28, 2021

CGG announced today the award to Sercel of a major contract to supply land seismic equipment for a 3D mega-crew survey in North Africa. It includes a 508XT acquisition system with 100,000 QuietSeis® digital sensors and a fleet of twenty Nomad 90 Neo broadband vibrator trucks. The equipment is expected to be delivered in Q4 2021.

The addition of these 100,000 digital sensors confirms the increasing industry enthusiasm for low-noise and high-accuracy sensor technology. QuietSeis leads this field and is the only sensor fully capable of meeting the industry’s expectations for true broadband seismic. Sercel’s comprehensive and diversified product portfolio meets all survey requirements today, providing the best fit for our customer’s needs.

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said: “We are grateful to all our customers who have placed their trust in our state-of-the-art solutions, and we are proud to accompany them in what is truly a paradigm shift in generating, recording and managing the data required for precision imaging. This is perfectly illustrated by this new award: the combination of the QuietSeis digital MEMS sensor and the Nomad 90 Neo vibrator source is the winning combination for 21st century broadband seismic.”

