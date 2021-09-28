Europe Smart Water Meter Market to Hit $3 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe Smart Water Meter Market is expected to cross USD 3 billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. Ongoing inclination toward intelligent systems in water sources along with effective monitoring of consumption patterns will drive the industry scenario. The increasing demand for smart meters across water distribution networks along with rising non-revenue water across countries with water scarcity will propel the business dynamics.

Growing awareness toward daily water consumption coupled with the increasing usage of advanced technologies to minimize losses will propel the demand for cloud-based metering systems. Ineffective management systems along with rising water theft and leakage problems will foster the utilities to deploy advanced metering units.

Smart automated meter reading devices are designed to communicate and diagnose the collected data in a two-way direction. Energy suppliers and customers receive the meter reading continuously, thereby reducing manual work force, water thefts, and meter tampering activities.

Some prime findings of the Europe smart water meter market report include:

Government norms for replacement and deployment of advanced metering units will fuel the product landscape.

Ongoing technological advancements to integrate IoT-based meters with remote data connection and ease of billing will foster the product demand.

Eminent players operating across the Europe smart water meter industry include Kamstrup, Itron, Honeywell, Sensus, and Badger Meter.

Increasing population index across the leading countries with high water stress level will positively sway the demand for smart water meters.

The Europe smart water meter market from cold water in the past few years have witnessed growth on account of increasing population size across the region followed by rising water scarcity problems. These meters monitor and diagnose the cold-water consumption pattern and track the costs related to water resource utilization.

With the growing concept of smart city and digitization, Poland is focusing on the adoption of smart water meter solutions and infrastructure to improve its urban water supply planning and related services. Emitel, an operator of telecommunications infrastructure and smart city solutions, collaborated with AIUT to develop an innovative system to read water meter parameters for the Municipal Water and Wastewater Company in the city of Wrocław. This project is one of the largest Internet of Things (IoT) municipal projects in Poland that will cover over a number of water meters. Ongoing investments in the smart infrastructure network along with large-scale roll out programs for the deployment of advanced metering units will sway the product demand.

During the COVID-19, the European countries witnessed a slight downfall in the deployment and installations of smart metering units. Moreover, various utilities and private manufacturers re-initiated the deployment programs by the mid of 2020. In addition, the industry witnessed the no delay in installation and deployment of smart meters during 2021.

