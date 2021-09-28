Innovation Vista Surpasses 300 C-Level Consultants for SMB IT Strategy and Leadership

Houston, Texas, United States, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - September 24, 2021 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Innovation Vista today announced the expansion of its specialized consulting services, providing C-Level IT experts to small and midsize (SMB) clients to optimize their IT capabilities and the return on investment of their technology spend. The company announced that they have surpassed 300 consultants in their network of experts.

Many companies do not have an in-house IT executive or are operating with middle management filling that role. Other companies are burdened with outdated hardware and software with little positive impact on their business plans. Innovation Vista brings consultants to companies in need of digital modernization, providing C-level IT experts to update their clients’ IT systems and processes, bringing companies into the modern digital era. Innovation Vista experts partner with their clients, focusing on stabilizing, optimizing, and monetizing their technology and data capabilities.

Innovation Vista offers comprehensive digital transformation, IT strategy and leadership expertise through assessment/roadmap projects, virtual CIO services, interim CIO services and Board/C-suite advisory services.

“We know that technology can unleash the innovation of small and midsize companies, giving them competitive power to disrupt the larger competitors in their industry,” said the founder of Innovation Vista, Jeff Roberts. “Our consultants walk in the door without needing to learn the basics of your industry. Our network approach is a real differentiator for us to maximize the match for a client’s needs. Instead of a bench of IT consultants we have to keep busy, we’re able to leverage a network of proven, experienced C-level technology consultants, from whom we can choose the best fit for each client’s technical goals, industry, strategy, and culture.”

Roberts continued, “We’re extremely excited to have reached this milestone of 300 consultants in the network; that kind of depth gives us the ability to add value across all industries and sectors.”

Innovation Vista is a leading IT consulting firm offering digital expertise, IT strategy and leadership for companies in need of a competitive edge from their technology. Tailoring their priorities to client needs, they ensure that an organization’s technology systems are stabilized and their IT operations are optimized. Their specialty is taking clients beyond that point, empowering companies to monetize their technology and data capabilities for market-share and revenue growth. A contract CIO from Innovation Vista is the best solution for companies that need temporary, part-time, or project help without the expensive overhead of paying all the salary and benefit costs of an in-house CIO.

Roberts is a veteran CIO IT strategy consultancy expert who has achieved over $1B of revenue from technology initiatives. He has transformed multiple IT departments into profit centers and was a Houston finalist for Enterprise CIO of the Year.

To explore how Innovation Vista can power your growth, visit innovationvista.com.



Website: https://innovationvista.com/

Video URL: https://innovationvista.com/