CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Bid date, 2021-09-28
Auction date2021-09-28
Settlement date2021-09-29
Maturity Date2021-10-06
Nominal amount533 billion SEK
Interest rate, %0.00
Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mailrbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume533 billion SEK
Allocation Time10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term1065 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment532 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2021-09-28