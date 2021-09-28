Electron Microscope Sample Preparation Market Revenue to Cross USD 740 Mn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report, "Electron Microscope Sample Preparation Market by Use (SEM, FESEM, TEM), Equipment (Ion Milling, Coaters, Freeze Fracture Systems, High Pressure Freezers, Cryo Transfer Systems, Plasma Cleaners, Critical Point Drying Systems), Application (Academics, Life Sciences, Material Sciences, Semiconductor Research), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of electron microscope sample preparation will cross $740 million by 2027. Increasing adoption of electron microscopes in several applications coupled with growing investment in R&D activities will propel the market growth.

Growing funding for research activities by government and non-government organizations into several areas such as life sciences, semiconductors and material science will aid in rapid usage of electron microscope sample preparation equipment. The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases will lead to high investments in research activities in the biopharmaceutical industry. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has a moderate negative impact on the market due to restrictions imposed by several countries on transport and import-export and the shutdown of manufacturing units, leading to a decline in sales of the market. However, the surge in demand for research activities in the biopharmaceutical industry and the need for advanced infrastructure in R&D activities will positively influence the electron microscope sample preparation market demand.

High acceptance of electron microscopy technology in the field of nanotechnology and metallurgy will excel development capabilities of electron microscope sample preparation equipment. Rapid developments of advanced technologies in products such as ultrafast imaging gives access to study specimens on the nano level. The rising demand for automated and simplified sample preparation equipment in microscopic studies will offer unprecedented industry growth opportunities in the coming years. Technological advancements in electron microscopy including internet of things (IoT), extended ultraviolet lithography (EUVL), deep learning for better manufacturing and analysis processes will spur the electron microscope sample preparation market expansion.

Field emission scanning electron microscope (FESEM) segment will witness a 6.1% growth rate through 2027. The FESEM is used to determine the microstructure, surface morphology, metallographic details and topology of the samples. Additionally, a broad range of applications offering microstructure analysis, coating evaluations, corrosion analysis and material studies will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the segment. The development in FESEM, enabling advanced features in observation of electron beam sensitive materials and non-conductive materials, will accelerate the segment demand in the semiconductor and healthcare industry.

Cryo transfer systems in the electron microscope sample preparation market are poised to progress at a considerable rate during the forecast timeline. Cryo transfer systems are used to protect the damage of sample materials structure that hampers observational study and analysis. The increasing adoption of applications to provide easy transfer of frozen samples and thermo-sensitive samples for cryogenic electron microscopy will boost the segment growth during the forecast timeframe.

The semiconductor research segment is anticipated to reach USD 160 million by 2027. The growth is attributed to the increasing research and development spending in the semiconductor sector in developing economies. Growing usage of new technologies in process standardization and development by numerous market players in the industry will further foster the segment revenue.

The Asia Pacific electron microscope sample preparation market captured 30% of revenue share in 2020. Growing research and development activities such as correlative research, microscopy research in nanotechnology, life science and the semiconductor industry will fuel the market value. In addition, expanding healthcare and infrastructure at low material costs in the region will drive regional growth. Furthermore, the presence of sophisticated infrastructure in Japan will continue to majorly contribute to the industry expansion.

Major companies operating in the electron microscope sample preparation market include Hitachi High Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Leica Microsystems (Danaher) and JEOL, Ltd. Industry leaders are adopting numerous inorganic strategies such as product launch, collaboration, partnership, merger and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

