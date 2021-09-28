FXCM August Single Share & Stock Baskets Report

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (“FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is today releasing its data of most popular instruments for the month of August in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.



FXCM offers fractional, single share CFD trading with no commission fees* on leading companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong and, following its July launch, Australia. FXCM’s stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument, and the company currently boasts a portfolio of 14 stock baskets. The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM’s stock basket website: https://www.fxcm.com/au/stock-baskets/

For the first time since offering stocks, a non-US share was the most traded instrument at FXCM with Hong Kong based Tencent Holdings slightly pipping Tesla to top the FXCM rankings. It was a big month for HK based instruments on the Basket side too with ATMX (Big China Tech), the Chinese equivalent of FAANG storming its way to number 4 on the Basket rankings, eclipsing its previous best place by 5 spots along with recording its highest monthly volume since it was first launch in April.

The remaining list saw little major movement among the top traded shares and baskets, with the Big US Tech (FAANG) basket maintaining its spot as the highest traded basket, although one of its index components Facebook (together with Beyond Meat), was one of only two companies to fall out of last month’s top 10.

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Company Symbol 1 ↑4 Tencent Holdings Ltd TENC.hk 2 ↓1 Tesla Inc TSLA.us 3 ↑1 Amazon.com Inc AMZN.us 4 ↓1 Moderna Inc MRNA.us 5 ↓3 Apple Inc AAPL.us 6 ↑4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR BABA.us 7 - NVIDIA Corporation NVDA.us 8 ↑1 HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.uk 9 New to Top 20 Volkswagen AG VOW.de 10 New to Top 20 Baidu Inc BIDU.us





Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Sector Symbol 1 - Big US Tech FAANG 2 - China Tech CHN.TECH 3 - China Ecommerce CHN.ECOMM 4 New to Top 10 Big China Tech (HKD Basket) ATMX 5 ↑1 Cannabis CANNABIS 6 ↓1 Airlines AIRLINES 7 ↓3 US Banks US.BANKS 8 New to Top 10 Casinos CASINOS 9 ↓1 Biotech BIOTECH 10 ↓1 Esports & Gaming ESPORTS

Past Performance and popularity is not an indicator of future results.



Rank is derived from FXCM Client Volume.

*FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

About FXCM:



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

