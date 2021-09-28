Eclipse Foundation and OpenAtom Foundation Forge a Strategic Initiative Focused on OpenHarmony OS

BRUSSELS, Belgium and BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, Europe’s biggest open source organization, and the OpenAtom Foundation, China’s first open source foundation, today announced their intent to form a collaborative partnership focused on OpenAtom’s OpenHarmony Operating System (OS). The shared goal of this partnership is to jointly build a worldwide, vendor-neutral, and independent open source community, allowing developers, vendors, system integrators to increase their global reach in a single and unified ecosystem.



OpenHarmony is a next-generation, distributed multi-kernel operating system allowing machines and connected objects to work together and share software as well as hardware. The mission of this future collaboration between the Eclipse Foundation and the OpenAtom Foundation will be to further the development and adoption of OpenHarmony. In support of this, the Eclipse Foundation will be establishing additional open source projects and a working group of interested parties to build, deliver and promote an OpenHarmony compatible implementation for the global market.

“The open source model has clearly established itself as the best possible means for global communities to collaborate around a shared, open technology,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director at the Eclipse Foundation. “Through our collaboration with OpenAtom, we’re hoping to leverage innovation in both Europe and China to create a global solution that everyone can leverage.”

A warm welcome to the collaboration was also expressed by Tao Yang, chairman of the board of directors at the OpenAtom Foundation, “A unified and diversified open source community is crucial to the sustainable development of OpenHarmony. We are looking forward to making history with the Eclipse Foundation and developers around the world.”

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is home to the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and over 400 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, distributed ledger technologies, open processor designs, and many others. The Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 330 members, including industry leaders who value open source as a key enabler for their business strategies. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn or visit eclipse.org .

About OpenAtom Foundation

The OpenAtom Foundation is dedicated to the promotion of public welfare for the global open source community. OpenAtom, officially founded in Beijing in June 2020, is jointly initiated by leading companies such as Alibaba, Baidu, Huawei, Inspur, Qihoo, Tencent, and China Merchants Bank, etc. OpenAtom endeavors to build an open framework for industry and information technology, to develop international open source communities, to improve efficiency of industrial collaboration, and to empower all industries by offering neutral management of intellectual property, consultation of open source strategy and compliance, operation and marketing services for open source projects, education and training, etc. with regard to for open source software, hardware, chips and content.

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

