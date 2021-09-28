Global Patient Temperature Management (Cooling Systems) Market Report 2021-2028: Recent Innovations and Product Developments Trends & Superior Clinical Efficiency System Features

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Patient Temperature Management Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patient temperature management market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027.

Patient temperature management includes all those systems which help to regulate a patient's body temperature. By the use of therapeutic hypothermia, the temperature of the patient's body is regulated.

Increasing incidences of numerous diseases amongst individuals, such as neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and others, where the treatment of diseases require regulating body temperature, is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, increasing advancements in medical technology, and the rising favorable patient reimbursement policies of the government of nations worldwide, are some of the additional factors anticipated to contribute to the market growth. Further, in the year 2018, the market garnered a revenue of around USD 1014 Million.

The global patient temperature management market for cooling systems is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by cooling systems, components, application, end-user, and by region. Based on components, the market is segmented into water blankets, cooling caps, gel pads, cooling catheters, and others.

Out of these, the cooling catheters segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The segment registered the largest market revenue of close to USD 310 Million in the year 2018. The market is also segmented on the basis of application into cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, pediatrics, and others, out of which, the cardiology segment is expected to hold a significant market share by the end of 2027.

The market in North America registered the largest market share of close to 38% in the year 2018, while the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant market revenue of USD 419.73 Million by the end of 2027.

Some of the affluent industry leaders in the patient temperature management market for cooling systems are

Becton,Dickinson and Company

Stryker

ZOLL Medical Corporation

QuickCool AB

GENTHERM

Attune Medical

Hirtz & Co. KG

BrainCool

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Objective and Methodology

3.2. Secondary Research

3.3. Primary Research



4. Executive Summary - Global Patient Temperature Management Market for Cooling Systems



5. Regulatory Landscape



6. Average Pricing Analysis



7. Epidemiology Analysis By Disease Type

7.1. Cardiovascular Disorders

7.2. Stroke

7.3. Gynecology Surgeries

7.4. Multiple Sclerosis

7.5. Central Nervous System Disorders

7.5.1. Intracranial Hemorrhage

7.5.2. Central Nervous System Tumors

7.5.3. Parkinson's Disease



8. Analysis of Three Phases of Targeted Temperature Management: Induction, Maintenance, and Rewarming



9. Analysis of Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Restraints

9.3. Opportunities

9.4. Recent Innovations and Product Development Trends

9.5. Superior Clinical Efficiency System Features



10. Risk Analysis

10.1. Demand Risk Analysis

10.2. Supply Risk Analysis



11. Global Outlook for the Patient Temperature Management Market for Cooling Systems

11.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

11.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

11.2. Segmentation of the Global Patient Temperature Management Market for Cooling Systems, 2018-2027

11.2.1. By Cooling Systems

11.2.1.1. Conventional Cooling Systems, Surface Cooling Systems, Intravascular Cooling Systems and Trans Nasal Cooling Systems, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

11.2.1.2. Surface Cooling Systems: Water Circulating Cooling System, Air-Circulating Cooling System, Gel-Coated External Cooling Device, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

11.2.2. By Components

11.2.2.1. Water Blankets, Cooling Caps, Gel Pads, Cooling Catheters and Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

11.2.3. By Application

11.2.3.1. Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Pediatric and Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

11.2.4. By End User

11.2.4.1. Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, 2018 2027f (USD Million)



12. Competitive Structure

12.1. Stakeholder Analytics

12.1.1. Manufacturers

12.1.2. Suppliers

12.2. Recent News and Developments

12.3. Company Profiles

12.3.1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.3.1.1. Detailed Overview

12.3.1.2. Assessment of Key Offerings

12.3.1.3. Analysis of Growth Strategies

12.3.1.4. Key Clients & Partners

12.3.1.5. Analysis on Key Financial Indicators

12.3.2. Stryker

12.3.3. Zoll Medical Corporation

12.3.4. Quickcool Ab

12.3.5. Gentherm Incorporated

12.3.6. Attune Medical

12.3.7. Hirtz & Co. Kg

12.3.8. Braincool



13. Strategic Recommendations

