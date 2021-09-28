New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153187/?utm_source=GNW





The markets for oncology pharmaceuticals is also segmented based on indication (lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, colorectal cancer and other cancers). The market revenue for each geographic segment, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW, has also been provided in the report.



In order to provide in-depth understanding of the market, profiles of market participants, competitive landscape, key competitors and respective market share are also part of this report.This report includes oncology pharmaceutical pipeline analysis and detailed discussion of key marketed products.



This report outlines driving and restraining factors of the oncology pharmaceuticals market.



Report Includes:

- 74 tables

- An overview of the global oncology pharmaceutical market

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of oncology pharmaceutical market based on region, drug type, and application

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

- Detailed description of risk factors, pathogenesis and stages of cancer including the TNM staging system and number staging systems, and coverage of cancer metastases, treatment approaches and non-pharmaceutical approaches to cancer

- Analysis of oncology pharmaceutical pipeline products with focus on promising pipeline molecules/ drugs in development, and coverage of technological advances, scientific discoveries, and new therapies

- Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies, and snapshot of FDA approved drugs for indications related to oncology

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry including AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Eli Lilly, F. Hofmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Pfizer



Summary:

Oncology pharmaceuticals is a significant and growing market.It is the world’s largest pharmaceutical therapeutic area.



There are around 500 FDA-approved drugs for indications related to oncology.It is estimated that oncology pharmaceuticals account for approximately 20% of global pharmaceutical sales.



Given the massive size of the global oncology pharmaceuticals market, all major pharmaceutical companies either have presence in this market or are discovering and developing therapies for the market. This market is highly competitive, subject to technological advances and scientific discoveries and significantly affected by new therapies, product development and commercialization.



There have been tremendous advancements in the field of oncology over the last two decades, resulting in improved quality of life and survival rates. Per the American Cancer Society, the death rate from cancer in the U.S. has declined, steadily, over the past two decades. Many innovative therapies have been launched and pharmaceutical companies continue to invest significantly in oncology research to advance the cancer treatment market. The focus of cancer treatment is rapidly shifting from a traditional one-size-fits-all approach to precision medicine, tailored treatments for individual patients. The cancer treatment market is on the verge of a paradigm shift, where patients will be treated based on the genomic profile of the tumor. The tumor-agnostic approach to cancer treatment offers great potential for growth in the oncology pharmaceuticals market.



With tremendous focus on research, the oncology pharmaceutical industry has one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry. The American Cancer Society estimates that around 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021. Five-year survival rates for many cancers remain below 50%. Many cancer patients do not respond to treatment (refractory) or fail to maintain a response (relapse) during the treatment. Given the continued incidence of cancer, substantial unmet need and the tremendous focus on discovering and developing new therapies and medicines for cancer treatment, the oncology pharmaceutical market is poised for significant growth over the next five years.



The global market for oncology pharmaceuticals was worth $REDACTED in 2020. The market is expected to increase to $REDACTED, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153187/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________