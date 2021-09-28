New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospital Information Systems Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153183/?utm_source=GNW

The report covers the market environment hospital information systems and related regulations or legislations in specific countries.



The report also portrays the trends and dynamics affecting the market.



The report also covers market projections to 2026, and company profiles.By geography, the market has been segregated as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America region.



The North America region includes countries the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe includes countries Germany, U.K., France, and Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific including countries China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2019, as base year, 2020 and forecast for 2026.



Report Includes:

- 42 data tables and 23 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for hospital information systems (HIS) within the healthcare settings

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market analysis data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for hospital information systems, and corresponding market share analysis by type, mode of delivery, and region

- Discussion of major factors driving the growth of HIS market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the ecosystem

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for HIS technologies; and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

- Insight into the recent industry strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, and supplier landscape of the major players operating within the global market and their company share analysis

- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Agfa HealthCare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., GE Healthcare, Infor Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens and UnitedHealth Group



Summary:

A hospital information system, often known as a clinical information system, is an integrated and comprehensive information system designed to help a hospital manage its financial, administrative and clinical operations.To successfully handle data relating to hospital inventories and patient information, every hospital relies on hospital management system software.



Most healthcare departments, including finance, inpatient, operating theater, nursing, radiology, clinical, laboratory, outpatient, materials, pharmaceutical, and pathology, benefit from hospital information system software.



The market for hospital information systems is expected to grow, mainly due to increasing demand for the adoption of automated information technology and increasing interest in improving the quality of care. The electronic medical records segment had the largest share of the hospital information systems market in 2020 at REDACTED, followed by clinical information systems (REDACTED), pharmacy information systems (REDACTED), radiology information systems (REDACTED), laboratory information systems (REDACTED), and administrative information systems (REDACTED).



Reasons for Doing This Study:

The growing demand for automated information technology, the need to improve the quality of health care, rising healthcare costs, and consumer expectations are driving the growth of hospital information systems market.

