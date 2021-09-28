New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets for 3D Printing" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05583837/?utm_source=GNW

- Systems

- Powder bed fusion.

- Vat photopolymerization.

- Material extrusion.

- Jetting.

- Directed energy deposition.

- Laminated object manufacturing.

- Other processes.

- Software

- Materials

- Plastics and polymers.

- Ceramics.

- Metals.

- Others (e.g., wax, graphene, bio-ink).

- Services

- Printing.

- Maintenance.

- Training.

- Consulting.



Report Includes:

- 27 data tables and 16 additional tables

- An updated review of the global market for overall three-dimensional (3D) printing or additive manufacturing (AM) technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Identification of 3D printing technologies with the greatest commercial potential in the industry during the forecast period (2021 to 2026)

- Information pertaining to key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for these technologies as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years

- Understanding of recent market trends in overall 3D printing market and its four components: 3D printers, 3D printing services, software and printing materials

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

- Discussion of macro- and micro-economic factors responsible for having an in-depth impact on the growth of the nanoscale 3D printing market

- Emphasis on the key developments that have made their mark on the overall 3D printing market, along with an opportunity assessment of the 3D printing materials industry

- Evaluation of competitive landscape and market strategies, trends in product launch, market share analysis and financial statistics of key stakeholder companies

- Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systems, EnvisionTEC, Evonik Industries AG and Nova Polymers Inc.



Summary:

Three-dimensional (3D) printing is an ensemble of technologies and systems used to manufacture objects of virtually any shape.It is officially defined by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) as the process of joining materials to make objects from 3D model data, layer upon layer, Synonyms for 3D printing include additive manufacturing, (AM), additive fabrication, and additive processes.



In this report, the terms 3D printing and AM are used interchangeably.



The global market for 3D printing technologies, including printers, software, material and services, was worth almost REDACTED in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED, to exceed REDACTED by the end of the forecast period.



Reasons for Doing this Study

This report is an update of a report published in 2019.The 3D printing market is growing and diversifying at such a rapid pace that the market forecasts in 2019 report are now dated.



In addition, there have been important new product developments, partnerships and agreements. For all these reasons, BCC Research considers this to be an opportune time to prepare an up-to-date version of the report.

