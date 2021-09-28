Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 by Type of Therapy, Cell Type, Drug Type, & Distribution Channel

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Market, By Type of Therapy (Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, Stem Cell Transplant, Others), By Cell Type, By Drug Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Market is expected to reach USD14689.31 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.02% owing to increasing demand for innovative drugs and novel technologies for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin's lymphomas (NHL).

Improved diagnostic techniques to detect NHL are expected to push the demand for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) market. Furthermore, patent expiry of standard drugs, especially in untapped market is projected to provide profitable growth opportunities for the Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Market in upcoming years. Also, extensive R&D activities and the US Food and Drug Administration's approval for chronic lymphocytic leukemia therapy drugs are serving as major growth drivers for the market.

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) is a type of blood cancer that originates in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the body's immune system. It is generally located at lymph nodes but if not treated on time, it might spread to the entire lymphatic system.

The Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Market can be segmented based on type of therapy, cell type, drug type, distribution channel, company and region. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others.

Out of which, hospital pharmacies held the largest market share in 2020 and is estimated to maintain its leading position in the market in the next five years as well, because these therapeutic drugs are mostly dispensed in hospital pharmacies for the hospitalized patients in order to treat them. In terms of cell type, the market is fragmented into B-cell Lymphomas and T-cell Lymphomas.

B-cell Lymphomas is the dominant cell type which can be attributed to the fact that B-cell Lymphomas accounts for the majority of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma cases across the globe. On the other hand, there are smaller number of patients with T-cell Lymphoma as compared to B-cell Lymphomas.

Regionally, North America dominated the Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Market in 2020 and is further expected to hold its dominance during the forecast period. High prevalence of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and availability of advanced treatments in the region are acting as key growth drivers for the market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness and prevalence of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in the region.

The market players are focusing on R&D activities to enhance their product portfolios and strengthen their position in global market. Besides, large pharmaceutical companies are adopting strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions to further bolster their status in the Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma therapeutics market. Also, strong product pipeline of the top players operating in the market, launch of new therapies along with commercialization of new products are other factors which are further expected to drive growth in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics market.

Major companies operating in the Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Market include

AstraZeneca PLC

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Sanofi S.A.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

AbbVie Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Market, By Type of Therapy:

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Stem Cell Transplant

Others

Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Market, By Cell Type:

B-cell Lymphomas

T-cell Lymphomas

Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Market, By Drug Type:

Revlimid

Rituxan

Keytruda

Imbruvica

Opdivo

Others

Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9qx0u