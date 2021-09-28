New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biological Therapies for Cancer: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0196579/?utm_source=GNW





It discusses important biologics, market share by cancer type, products on the market, market share by company and statistical information for cancer types prevalent globally.It also includes current issues and trends affecting the industry, as well as factors influencing demand.



The report covers biological products in development, biological products in clinical trials, and currently marketed and late-stage development biologic cancer products.



The market and sales data for recent years give strong support for research and development (R&D) programs and the move toward biologic treatment for cancer, as well as within biologics toward human monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and CAR T-cell therapies. The biologic drug classes discussed in this report with special focus on cancer treatment are -

- Monoclonal antibodies.

- Vaccines.

- CAR T-cell therapies.



The following approaches to cancer therapeutics are excluded in the report -

- Chemotherapy.

- Alkylating agents.

- Antimetabolites.

- Cytotoxic agents.

- Plant derivatives and hormone therapy corticosteroids.

- Hormone antagonists/antagonists aromatase inhibitors.

- Radiation therapy.

- Adjunctive and Supportive therapy.

- Interferons and Interleukins.

- Other immunostimulants.

- Biological therapies for the treatment of other diseases will not be addressed in this report.



The report also covers biological products in development, biological products in clinical trials, and currently marketed and late-stage development biologic cancer products, including -

- Treatment trends and sales patterns across major cancer indications for U.S., Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K.), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Australia) and the rest of the world.

- Market performance of major pharmaceutical companies.

- Sales of leading cancer products across major indications from 2018 to 2020.

- Biosimilars and their impact on currently marketed cancer biotherapeutics.

- Competitor landscape and share analysis.



This updated report includes the following new information -

- The latest version of the report provides elaborated information of cancer biologics market at a regional level. The current report provides regional and country-level market segmentation for the U.S., Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K.), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Australia) and the rest of the world.

- The latest version of the report provides elaborated information of competitor landscape and company share analysis.

- The latest version of the report also provides elaborated information on the novel CAR T-cell therapies.



Report Includes:

- 29 data tables and 80 additional tables

- An updated review of the global markets of biological therapies for cancer treatment and related technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for cancer biologics market and its sub-segments, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, cancer type, and geographic region

- Coverage of biological products in development, biological products in clinical trials, and currently marketed and late-stage development biologic cancer products

- Discussion of biological therapies products available in the market, industry structure, cancer markets in newly emerging therapeutics, and analysis of biosimilars drugs and their impact on the market

- Review of cancer statistics and epidemiology insights and SWOT analysis of various cancer biotherapeutics present in the market

- A look at major issues and trends with relate to the R&D of more effective cancer treatment, and new cancer therapeutics in development, and outlook on cancer clinical trials

- Key marketed drugs and recent approvals, sales statistics and past performance of the top selling biologics, and insight into their patent expiries

- Insight into the growth development strategies of the key market players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co. Inc., and Pfizer Inc.



Summary:

The global market for cancer biologics was REDACTED in 2020, and the market is expected to reach REDACTED by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2021 to 2026. Growth factors include the approval and launch of novel first-in-class cancer biologics, increasing research and commercial collaborations, expansion of indications for existing therapies, increasing cancer incidence and prevalence pool, increasing emergence of technologically advanced drug discovering and manufacturing technologies, and improved cancer prevention strategies worldwide.



Reasons for Doing This Study

A rise in the number of cancer diagnoses, along with wider access and affordability of treatment regimes in developing countries, will stimulate growth in the global cancer therapy market. Cancer is the secondleading cause of death in the U.S., and according to the American Cancer Society (ACS), 50% of men and 30% of women will develop some form of cancer in their lifetimes. In 2020, 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and about 10 million people died due to cancer. The incidence of cancers is anticipated to surpass 24 million in 2030 and 30 million in 2040.



Newer biotherapeutics have emerged in the past few years that have had significant impacts on cancer treatment and healthcare.The market for biological therapies in cancer treatment will nearly double in the next five years, and reach more than REDACTED by 2026, from REDACTED in 2019.



The demand for newer and innovative oncology drugs will continue to grow as global healthcare systems emphasize cancer detection and treatment.

