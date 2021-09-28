Global $1.8 Bn Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Markets to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Markets 2021-2028: Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Domain, by Service (Pre-filing, Filing & Prosecution, Post Grant), by Origin (Resident, Non-resident)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare patent filing outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5%

In-house departments of pharmaceutical and medical devices firms typically do not have sufficient time to carry out patent filing processes. Even if they do, it will be a costly option for the firms. Therefore, the market is significantly driven by the growing need for cost-saving and time-saving in patent filing processes.



The market suffered a hefty decline of 2.1% in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations such as the European Patent Office (EPO) and the United State Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) announced relaxations such as extension of deadlines in order to accommodate 2019 novel coronavirus related delays and interruptions.

However, with the lifting of COVID-19 related shelter-in-place mandates and commercialization of the vaccine, the bottle necking of patent filing is clearing. The market is projected to recover from 2021 onwards and expand with a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period.



Growing innovations in the medical device and pharmaceutical space is driving the market. Surging number of start-ups in the healthcare industry with new and innovative products, will also boost market growth.

Patent applications are majorly filed by the well-established players in the healthcare industry such as Novartis, Covidien, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Ethicon, Olympus Corp.

These companies innovate in-house, partner with high-tech companies for consumer-facing offerings, and also license technologies from universities. Such companies hold huge potential market growth across the globe.



Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Report Highlights

Medtech accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.2% in 2020 owing to growing technological innovations in medical devices

Filing and prosecution services accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020 owing to complexity, cost-efficiency, and time-saving associated with outsourcing such activities

By origin, non-resident is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 to 2028 as national patent in one country might not prevent copying of a product or technology in a different country

Asia pacific region contributed for the largest share of 65.5% owing to high number of patents filed in the region coupled with availability of low cost outsourcing services in the region. Furthermore, the off-shore model is highly adopted in this industry, where such offices are majorly placed in countries such as India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Outlook, 2016 - 2028



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook: Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Trend Analysis

3.1.1 Domain trend

3.1.2 Service trend

3.1.3 Origin trend

3.1.4 Regional trend

3.2 Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market: Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Growing need for cost efficient process for patent filing

3.3.1.2 Growing innovations in medical devices

3.3.1.3 Robust pharmaceuticals pipeline

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 Risk related to patent ownership

3.3 Key Opportunity Analysis

3.3.1 Microbiome related patent outsourcing

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing-SWOT Analysis, By PEST



Chapter 4 Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market: Domain Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market: Domain Movement Analysis

4.2 Medtech

4.2.1 Global medtech market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Assistive Care Devices

4.2.3 Consumables and Disposables

4.2.4 Diagnosis and Imaging Devices

4.2.5 Drug Delivery Devices

4.2.6 Surgical Devices

4.2.7 Wearable Medical Devices

4.3 Pharmaceutical



Chapter 5 Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market: Service Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Pre-filing

5.3 Filing & Prosecution

5.4 Post Grant



Chapter 6 Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market: Origin Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Global Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market: Origin Movement Analysis

6.2 Resident

6.2.1 Global Resident market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3 Non-resident

6.3.1 Global Non-resident market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Service, Domain, & Origin

7.1 Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Share By Region, 2020 & 2027



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company overview

8.2 Financial performance

8.3 Product benchmarking

8.4 Strategic initiatives

Clarivate

ipMetrix Consulting Group

CRJ IPR Services LLP

Patent Outsourcing Limited

Synoptic Intellectual Patents (P) Limited

Dennemeyer

Hoyng Rokh Monegier

Bristows

Powell Gilbert

Carpmaels & Ransford Services Limited

