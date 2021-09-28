Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market to recover and reach $130 Million according to the "Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major players in the urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Group, Ethicon US, Bard Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.



The global urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market is expected to decline from $0.1 billion in 2020 to $0.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10%. The decline is mainly due to deferment of treatments due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to fall in demand for the equipment. The market is expected to reach $0.13 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.6%.



The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market consists of sales of urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment and related services. Urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment industry generates revenues by developing devices and equipment's used for the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence. The device market deals with medical devices such as Urinary Catheters, Vaginal Slings, External Urinary Incontinence Devices and others.



The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market covered in the report is segmented by type into urinary incontinence devices, pelvic organ prolapse devices; by urinary incontinence devices: artificial urinary sphincters, electrical stimulation devices, urethral slings, catheters; by pelvic organ prolapse devices into vaginal mesh, vaginal pessary; by incontinence type into stress incontinence, urge incontinence, overflow incontinence, functional incontinence; by end user into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home use.



The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ proplapse devices and equipment market is being restrained by rising health issues due to the use of vaginal mesh for the treatment of UI and POP. Regulatory agencies such as FDA and NICE have devised new guidelines for the manufacturers to address these concerns. The vaginal mesh implants generally uses Polypropylene layer over the implants.

Such vaginal mesh implants containing Polypropylene have caused severe medical complications in millions of women across the world, therefore, manufacturers are now forced to develop an alternative material, such as polyurethane, which is better suited to be used by women without any health complications for treatment of pelvic organ prolapse and urine incontinence. These concerns about the safety of vaginal mesh are resulting in stringent manufacturing regulations and affecting sales, thus restraining the UI and POP devices and equipment market.



The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ proplapse devices and equipment industry is characterized by the increased use of several new technologies in recent years. There is a wide range of devices being developed to treat both POP and urinary incontinence. For instance, The LyretteT transurethral SUI system led by Verathon Medical UK Ltd, is the only FDA approved treatment used for treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) among women.



Increased prevalence rate for Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) as well as for urinary incontinence (UI) disorders has been driving the growth of urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse (POP) devices and equipment market. The increasing prevalence rate has led the manufacturers towards developing more accurate and efficient devices for the treatment of these disorders. The POP affects women of all ages, however, the old age women are more prone to POP disorders. This high prevalence rate is driving the demand for medical equipment for urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.



Regulatory bodies, such as the FDA in the US, regulates the manufacturing and safety guidelines for devices and equipment related to urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse disorders.

For example, FDA regulations resulted in many companies taking down their product completely from the market and made companies like Coloplast and Acell to discontinue marketing of their products- Coloplast's Restorelle DirectFix Posterior and Acell Matristem's Pelvic Floor Repair Matrix respectively.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment



5. Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Urinary Incontinence Devices

Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices

6.2. Global Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Urinary Incontinence Devices, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Artificial urinary sphincters

Electrical stimulation devices

Urethral slings

Catheters

6.3. Global Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Vaginal mesh

Vaginal pessary

6.4. Global Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Incontinence Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Stress Incontinence

Urge Incontinence

Overflow Incontinence

Functional Incontinence

6.5. Global Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home use

7. Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast Group

Ethicon US

C. R. Bard Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Teleflex Incorporated

Medtronic plc

Covidien

Cook Medical

Neomedic

CooperSurgical

MedGyn

Personal Medical Corp

Integra LifeSciences

Panpac Medical

Medesign

Smiths Medical

Thomas Medical

Kangge Medical

Dr. Arabin

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fc6y5l