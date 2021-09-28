New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food and Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151571/?utm_source=GNW

92 billion in 2020 to $16.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $21.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The food and beverages testing kits market consists of sales of food and beverages microbiology testing equipment and consumables.These testing consumables include reagents and kits such as enzyme linked immunosorbent assay test kits, whereas equipment include standalone instruments such as chromatography, mass spectrometry instruments.



Common microbiology test include detection of E.coli, salmonella, campylobacter and listeria among others.



The food and beverage testing kits market covered in this report is segmented by product into consumables, equipment. It is also segmented by application into meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, processed foods, fruits and vegetables; by technology into traditional, rapid and by contaminants type into pathogens, GMO’s, pesticides, toxins.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Lack of awareness regarding food safety and testing is restraining the food and beverage testing kits market.There has been an increase in the number of food related diseases due to the inadequate knowledge among the consumers.



Foodborne diseases occur due to an increase in the toxins, chemicals or other dangerous particles in the food.For example, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), close to 100,000 people fall ill due to the food they consume and around 37,000 deaths have been recorded in the East Mediterranean region.



Thus, lack of awareness in consumers regarding food adulteration is expected to limit the demand for food and beverage testing kits, and restrain the growth of the market.



The latest trend in the food and beverage testing kits market is the introduction of forward laser light scatter technology.Forward laser light scatter (FLLS) can be used to measure bacterial growth in food and beverage products for an early determination of antimicrobial susceptibility.



This technology works by using a laser light source to measure a liquid sample’s optical density (OD).The FLLS system can obtain results in about 6 hours for fast growing microorganisms and can take up to 18 hours for slower growing organisms.



High speed and accuracy of this technology is useful in clinical use for expediting testing results, thereby improving the choice of the suitable antimicrobial treatment, and supporting processes.Institutes such as Hettich, MIT and Purdue University, St.



Jude are using and studying this technology for a better understanding and to increase the accuracy for identifying the pathogens.



In August 2018, Eurofins acquired Labcorp’s Covance Food Solutions for $670 Million.Convance Food Solutions was established in 1997, and is headquartered in Texas, USA.



Covance Food Solutions offers routine and specialized laboratory testing and services focused on product safety, quality and adherence to internal and external standards, for existing and in-development food, beverage and supplement products. This acquisition will help Eurofins to expand its portfolio and gain advantage over its competitors, thus strengthening Eurofins position in the food and beverage testing kits market.



Rising incidence of infectious diseases is increasing the demand for testing services, thus driving the food and beverage testing kits market.Unsafe food or beverages can carry harmful bacteria, chemicals or substances, which can lead to various infectious diseases.



With the help of testing devices, the quality of the food or beverage can be checked to ensure safety of the consumer.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), close to 600 million people, around 1 in every 10 people, fall sick after the consumption of contaminated food, and close to 420000 people die due to such consumption.



These rising incidences of infectious diseases due to contaminated food are expected to increase the demand for testing devices and drive the food and beverage testing kits market during the forecast period.



Regulatory authorities such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), regulates the market for food and beverage testing kits.FDA classifies the devices into Class I, Class II and Class III devices.



As per the FDA guidelines, Class I devices come under general controls.Class II medical devices are subjected to special labelling requirements, mandatory performance standards and post-market surveillance.



The Class III devices are subjected to support or sustain human life, or present a potential, unreasonable risk of illness or injury and require premarket approval.Device manufacturers must register their facilities and list their devices with FDA and follow general controls requirements.



There are two methods through which manufacturers can gain premarket approval. The first method consists of conducting clinical studies and submitting a premarket approval (PMA) application that includes evidence providing reasonable assurance that the device is safe and effective. The other method involves submitting a 510(k)-notification demonstrating that the device is substantially equivalent to a device already on the market (a predicate device), such devices do not require a PMA.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

