North American Class 1-3 Replacement Tire Pressure Monitoring Sensors Aftermarkets, 2021-2027

This report covers the class 1-3 vehicle TPMS aftermarket demand. The overall market has been divided by sensor type into direct-fit, pre-programmed, and programmable sensors.
The study discusses unit shipments, revenue, average price, distribution channel share, and major participants for all the TPMS aftermarket sensor types. The base year for analysis is 2020, and the forecast period is from 2021 to 2027.
The class 1-3 TPMS sensors aftermarket demand is expected to grow in terms of unit shipments in the coming years. An increase in the number of vehicles in operation (VIO), coupled with government mandates on TPMS systems in all the new vehicle sales is significantly driving the unit shipments during the forecast period.
The North America class 1-3 TPMS sensors aftermarket is dominated by the programmable TPMS in terms of unit shipments and revenue. Programmable TPMS sensors held approximately 42% revenue share in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a slightly declined growth rate in 2020 and the market is expected to be steady by the end of 2021.
The key channel partners in these segments are the tire warehouse distributors (WDs) and original equipment suppliers (OESs), which together hold a major revenue share of around 66% across all product segments.
The average price of the TPMS sensors is expected to drop in the forecast period due to the decline in the revenue share from the OES side, higher supply of TPMS sensors, and reduction in the battery prices.
The top 3 players in the North American class 1-3 TPMS sensors aftermarket hold a significant revenue share of around 76% to 79% in the base year. Sensata Technologies, Continental Automotive Systems, Huf North America, and Autel are the major players in the class 1-3 TPMS sensors aftermarket in North America.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the total class 1-3 TPMS sensors aftermarket unit shipment by product type?
- What is the total class 1-3 TPMS sensors aftermarket revenue by product type?
- How are the average class 1-3 TPMS sensors aftermarket components priced at the manufacturer level by product type?
- What is the average class 1-3TPMS sensor average retail price in the aftermarket?
- What is the revenue share across the major distribution channels available in the class 1-3 TPMS vehicle sensors aftermarket?
- What are the market shares of the major market participants in the total class 1-3 TPMS sensors aftermarket by product type?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives (SI) on the Class 1-3 Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sensors Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Key Growth Metrics for Class 1-3 TPMS Sensors Aftermarket
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
3. Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Definitions
- VIO by Vehicle Age
- VIO by Country
- TPMS Installation Base
- Annual Vehicle Miles Traveled Forecast
4. TPMS Systems Overview
- Developments in the TPMS Landscape
- TPMS Legislation
- TPMS Systems Overview
- Process Involved in Replacing Direct TPMS Sensors
5. Market Forecasts and Trends - Overall
- Unit Shipments and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Component Type
- Revenue Forecast by Component Type
- Unit and Revenue Forecast - Analysis
- Overall Pricing Analysis
- Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share
- CASE Impact on the Class 1-3 TPMS Sensors Aftermarket - 2020
- TPMS Programming Tools Suppliers Overview
- Smart TPMS Solution - Tire Minder
- Schrader TPMS Academy - Best-in-Class TPMS Training
6. Direct-fit TPMS Sensors
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share
7. Pre-programmed TPMS Sensors
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share
8. Programmable TPMS Sensors
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share
9. Distribution Analysis
- Brand Analysis by Key Channel Competitor - Traditional WDs
- Brand Analysis by Key Channel Competitor - Retailers
- Brand Positioning - All Channels
10. Competitive Analysis
- Supplier Benchmarking
- Sensata Technologies
- Continental Automotive Systems, Inc.
- Standard Motor Products
- Autel
- Huf North America
- Denso Auto Parts
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Having Well-established Brands and Universal TPMS Sensors in the Product Portfolio Will Help in Better Customer Retention
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Associating with TPMS Programming Tool Suppliers will Help Boost Programmable TPMS Sensors
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Increase in the Sale of Smart Connected Vehicles are Creating Opportunities for Smart Connected TPMS Sensors
12. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
