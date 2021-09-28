United States Regenerative Medicine Markets Report 2021

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Regenerative Medicine Market, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States regenerative medicine market is expected to witness robust growth until 2026

The United States regenerative medicine market is driven by the growing popularity of stem cell-based therapies. Additionally, the use of regenerative medicines for treating chronic diseases, acute insults and maladies is further propelling the market in the country.

The United States regenerative medicine market is segmented based on type, material, application, company and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products, gene therapy products, tissue-engineered products and others.

The cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast years on account of the growing demand for cell-based immunotherapies and establishment of cures act by FDA to streamline the regenerative medicine market. The segment has the most promising future on account of its capability to restore the lost function of tissues and organs.

Based on application, the market can be fragmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, diabetes, dermatology and others. The dermatology application segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast years. This can be attributed to the presence of easy grafting techniques for dermatological wounds and diseases.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States regenerative medicine market.

Major players operating in the United States regenerative medicine market include

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Amgen, Inc

AbbVie, Inc

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Gilead Sciences, Inc

Astellas Pharma, Inc

bluebird bio, Inc

Medtronic USA, Inc

Organogenesis Holdings Inc

MiMedx Group Inc

Vericel Corporation

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

United States Regenerative Medicine Market, By Type:

Cell Therapies

Gene Therapies

Progenitor & Stem Cell Therapies

Tissue Engineered Products

United States Regenerative Medicine Market, By Material:

Biologically Derived Material

Synthetic Material

Pharmaceuticals

Genetically Engineered Material

United States Regenerative Medicine Market, By Application:

Musculoskeletal Disorder

Wound Care

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Neurology

Dermatology

Others

United States Regenerative Medicine Market, By Region:

North-East

Mid-West

West

South

